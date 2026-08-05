Cardinal Home Services Urges Kawartha Cottage Owners to Book Septic and Water System Work Before the Fall Closing Rush

Cottage septic systems have just absorbed their heaviest load of the year, and the window to service and winterize them runs roughly six weeks

PETERBOROUGH, ONTARIO , CANADA, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cardinal Home Services is encouraging cottage and rural property owners across Peterborough, the Kawarthas, Clarington, and Durham to schedule septic service, well inspections, and water system winterization now, before the annual closing-up season compresses months of demand into a few weeks.The timing matters more for seasonal properties than for year-round homes. A cottage septic system sits nearly unused for eight months, then handles a full house of family and guests through July and August. Many of those systems were originally designed for light seasonal use, not for a peak week with six people, three showers a day, and a dishwasher running."August is the hardest month of the year on a cottage septic system, and September is when people find out," said a spokesperson for Cardinal Home Services. "Slow drains, a soft patch over the bed, an odor near the tank. Those are usually the system telling you it took more than it wanted this summer. It is a much easier conversation in September than in April, when you arrive to open up and the ground is still frozen."Maintenance is the owner's responsibilitySeptic system construction in Ontario is regulated under the Ontario Building Code, but ongoing maintenance, including pumping and inspection, falls to the property owner. There is no province-wide mandatory pump-out requirement.The Ontario Onsite Wastewater Association advises pumping the tank every three to five years, with a full inspection at the same time to assess the condition of all components. Properties with higher occupancy or heavier daily water use benefit from more frequent attention, which describes a good number of Kawartha cottages during peak season.Separately, some Ontario municipalities and conservation authorities run septic re-inspection programs, typically on a five-year cycle, and waterfront properties near sensitive lakes often receive closer scrutiny. These programs vary considerably from one jurisdiction to the next, so Cardinal recommends owners confirm what applies to their own property with their local municipality or conservation authority.The winterization window is shortThe second reason to book early is arithmetic. Most cottages in the region close between the September long weekend and the October long weekend. That is a narrow stretch, and nearly every seasonal property owner wants the same work done inside it.Proper closing involves more than shutting off a valve. Water lines need to be drained fully so nothing is left to freeze and split over the winter. Well pumps and pressure tanks should be checked before the property is left alone for months. Water heaters need to be drained or protected. A missed step in October frequently turns into a burst line discovered in May, when the damage has had all winter to spread."Every year we get calls in the second week of October from people who want it done that weekend, we do our best, but the honest advice is to book it in August or early September and pick your own date."Because Cardinal handles plumbing, septic, well systems, and electrical work under one roof, seasonal owners can address a full closing list in a single visit rather than coordinating three trades on a rural property. The company also installs and services standby generators, a common request ahead of winter storm outages in the region.Cardinal backs its workmanship with a lifetime guarantee, provides pricing before work begins, and sends automated updates so customers know when a technician is arriving.Property owners can book service at 705-745-1221 or info@cardinalhome.ca.About Cardinal Home ServicesCardinal Home Services provides plumbing, septic, main drain, well repair, electrical, excavation, and smart home automation services to residential properties and cottages throughout Peterborough, Lakefield, Kawartha Lakes, Clarington, the Regional Municipality of Durham, and surrounding areas. Services include septic tank installation and replacement, septic field restoration, well pump and pressure tank replacement, dual line pump conversion, backwater valves, sump and sewage pumps, leak detection, whole-home repiping, water heaters, water treatment, electrical panel upgrades, rewiring, safety inspections, and generator installation. All workmanship carries a lifetime guarantee. Cardinal is located at 287 Noftall Gardens, Peterborough, ON K9H 0G8.

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