Benjamin Franklin Plumbing of Conroe Warns Late Summer Is Peak Slab Leak Season, Urges Homeowners to Watch Water Bills

Dry soil under Montgomery County foundations shifts most in August, and the first sign of a leak under a slab is usually a bill, not a puddle

CONROE, TX, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Benjamin Franklin Plumbing of Conroe is asking Montgomery County homeowners to pay closer attention to their water bills over the next several weeks, as late summer heat and dry soil push the region into its heaviest stretch for slab leaks.The mechanism is specific to this part of Texas. Southeast Texas sits on expansive clay soil that swells when wet and shrinks when dry. Through a hot, dry August, that soil pulls away from and moves beneath concrete slab foundations. The water lines running through and under that slab do not move with it. Over time, that stress opens pinhole leaks and joint failures in lines that are difficult to see and easy to miss."A slab leak does not announce itself," said [SPOKESPERSON NAME], [TITLE] at Benjamin Franklin Plumbing of Conroe. "There is no dripping ceiling and no water on the floor. The house just quietly loses water for months. Most of the time the customer's first clue is a bill that jumped and nobody can explain why."What to watch forThe company points to several signs that warrant a professional look. A water bill that climbs without a change in household usage is the most common. So is the sound of running water when every fixture in the house is off.Others are easy to walk past. A warm spot on a tile or wood floor can indicate a leak in a hot water line beneath it. Unexplained damp patches, warping or cupping flooring, a musty smell in one room, and a sudden drop in water pressure all point the same direction. New cracks in drywall, in the slab itself, or in exterior brick can signal foundation movement that plumbing is absorbing.Homeowners can also run a simple check. Turn off every fixture and appliance that uses water, then look at the water meter. If the dial is still moving, water is going somewhere.Summer usage hides the evidenceLate summer is also when leaks are hardest to spot, because irrigation, pools, and heavier household use make an elevated bill look normal. A leak that would be obvious in February disappears inside a July or August bill.Pools are a related blind spot. Evaporation is real in Texas summer, but it has limits, and homeowners often top off a leaking pool for months assuming the heat is responsible. The company suggests the bucket test: set a filled bucket on a pool step, mark the water level inside the bucket and outside on the pool wall, leave the pump running for 24 hours, then compare. If the pool level dropped more than the bucket level, the pool is losing water somewhere other than the air."People assume a leak means an emergency, and a slab leak usually is not one on day one," said [SPOKESPERSON NAME]. "It is expensive because it runs for months before anyone catches it. Finding it in August instead of next spring is the whole difference."Benjamin Franklin Plumbing of Conroe provides electronic leak detection for slab, water line, and pool leaks, and answers the phone 24 hours a day for plumbing emergencies. The company backs its scheduling with a punctuality guarantee: if a technician is late, the customer is paid $5 for every minute, up to $300.Homeowners can request service at (936) 283-6808 or book online at benjaminfranklinplumbing.com/conroe.About Benjamin Franklin Plumbing of ConroeBenjamin Franklin Plumbing of Conroe is an independently owned and operated location serving Conroe, The Woodlands, Shenandoah, Willis, Lake Conroe, Grangerland, Cut and Shoot, Woodloch, Panorama Village, and the wider Montgomery County area. Services include leak detection and slab leak repair, pool leak detection, water heater repair and installation, tankless water heaters, water treatment, drain cleaning and hydrojetting, sewer line repair and trenchless replacement, water lines, and 24-hour emergency plumbing for residential and commercial properties. Benjamin Franklin Plumbing was named a top ranked plumbing company by Forbes in 2024. The Conroe location holds a 5.0 Google rating across more than 180 reviews and operates under Texas License 42870 from 1300 S Frazier, Suite 204, Conroe, TX 77301.

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