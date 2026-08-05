All Dogs Unleashed OKC Trainer Layton Named Top 5 Dog Trainer in Oklahoma City

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Recognition from national directory Goody Doggy cites certification, client outcomes and 5-star review history.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- All Dogs Unleashed OKC has been named one of the Top 5 dog trainers in Oklahoma City, and Top 10 statewide, by Goody Doggy, a national directory that ranks dog training businesses based on certifications, service range and verified customer reviews.The recognition reflects a track record built primarily around one name clients mention again and again: Layton, the lead trainer at the Oklahoma City location. Across more than 200 customer reviews compiled on Birdeye, Layton is credited by name in the majority of write-ups describing the facility's two-week board and train program, with a current aggregate rating of 5.0 stars.The Goody Doggy profile lists All Dogs Unleashed OKC as holding CPDT-KA certification (Certified Professional Dog Trainer – Knowledge Assessed) and maintaining memberships in the Association of Professional Dog Trainers, the International Association of Animal Behavior Consultants, and the Pet Professional Guild, three of the field's more widely recognized credentialing bodies. The directory also notes the location has operated in the Oklahoma City market for more than a decade."Getting recognized feels good, but what actually matters to me is whether a dog goes home able to hold a stay at the dog park or stop pulling toward every person on the sidewalk," Layton said. "Every review that mentions me by name is really about the dog in front of me at the time."Among the reviews cited in the ranking is one from a U.S. Air Force veteran whose four-month-old Belgian Malinois, Nero, trained as a service dog through the program, a case the veteran described in detail as central to being able to work again as a barber while managing his dog's behavior around customers. Another reviewer, the owner of two German Shorthaired Pointers named Ruby and Theo, credited Layton's team with teaching both dogs "every behavioral and obedience skill listed on the website, and more."The ranking arrives as All Dogs Unleashed in Oklahoma City, OK continues to serve dog owners throughout the metro, including Edmond, Norman, Moore and Midwest City, through its board and train and in-home training programs. All three formats include lifelong follow-up support, a structure the business says is designed to keep dogs on track well after a program officially ends.Goody Doggy's rankings are updated periodically based on new reviews, credential verification and service data submitted by trainers nationwide. All Dogs Unleashed OKC's current placement covers the Oklahoma City metro specifically, alongside a statewide Top 10 ranking for Oklahoma."A ranking like this only means something if the reviews behind it are real," Layton added. "Ours are, every one of them is a dog and an owner we actually worked with."All Dogs Unleashed OKC provides dog training, boarding and grooming services from its facility at 101 Park Ave. Suite 1300 in Oklahoma City, serving families throughout the metro area including Edmond, Norman, Moore and Midwest City. The location is part of a national All Dogs Unleashed franchise network operating in 24 U.S. markets.###Media ContactAll Dogs Unleashed Dog Training OKCAddress: 101 Park Ave suite 1300, Oklahoma City, OK 73102Phone: (405) 299-3386Website: https://alldogsunleashed.com/oklahoma-city/

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