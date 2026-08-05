1-Tom-Plumber Cleveland Urges Homeowners to Test Sump Pumps and Check Backup Coverage Before Fall Storm Season

With most of Cleveland on combined sewers that carry stormwater & sewage, the Eastlake-based company says August is the time to find a failing pump, not October

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 1-Tom-Plumber Cleveland is asking homeowners across Cuyahoga, Lake, and Geauga counties to test their sump pumps, clear their floor drains, and confirm what their insurance actually covers before the region moves into its heaviest stretch of storm and rain activity.The company, which built its entire business around 24-hour emergency response, says basement flooding calls follow weather with almost no delay. A pump that has not run since spring is often discovered to be dead at the exact moment it is needed, during a storm, frequently while the power is out."Almost nobody tests a sump pump," said a spokesperson at 1-Tom-Plumber Cleveland. "They assume it works because it worked last year. Then we are standing in four inches of water at two in the morning explaining that the float switch seized in April. It takes about ninety seconds to check. Pour a bucket of water in the pit and confirm the pump kicks on and shuts off."Cleveland's sewer design raises the stakesThe risk is structural, not just mechanical. Cleveland and its older inner-ring suburbs are served largely by combined sewers, a single pipe carrying both stormwater and sanitary sewage. Cleveland Water Pollution Control reports that combined sewers make up 91 percent of the city's system.When a heavy storm fills that system beyond capacity, the excess has to go somewhere. Sometimes it discharges through relief points into Lake Erie or a nearby stream. Sometimes it backs up into the lowest opening in the line, which is a basement floor drain.Homeowners also carry more responsibility than many realize. The sewer lateral running from the house to the curb belongs to the property owner, and municipal jurisdiction generally begins at the property line. A collapsed or root-filled lateral is the homeowner's repair, and in older neighborhoods with clay pipe and mature trees, root intrusion is common.Check the policy before the claimThe company also encourages homeowners to review their coverage now rather than after a loss. Many standard Ohio homeowners policies do not cover sewer backup cleanup without a separate endorsement, and those endorsements often carry their own deductible and coverage cap. Homeowners should confirm the specifics with their own carrier.That gap is part of why 1-Tom-Plumber structures its service the way it does. The company handles the full sequence in one call: stopping the water, drying the property, completing the repairs, and working directly with the insurance carrier when a claim is filed. Restoration work is supported through affiliate Pine Ridge Restoration.What to do before the next stormThe company recommends four steps homeowners can take in an afternoon. Test the sump pump by filling the pit and confirming it cycles. Consider a battery backup, since the storms that overwhelm a basement are often the same storms that cut power. Keep floor drains and catch basins clear of leaves and debris. And have the lateral camera inspected if the home has a history of slow drains or backups, since a partially blocked line will fail first under storm load."Everything on that list is cheaper than a finished basement".1-Tom-Plumber Cleveland provides emergency service 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, with live dispatchers rather than an answering service. The company uses menu-based pricing so customers know the cost before work begins, and waives the dispatch fee when the work is completed. Technicians call or text with an estimated arrival time.Homeowners can reach the company at 1-440-230-3734 or cleveland@1tomplumber.com.About 1-Tom-Plumber Cleveland1-Tom-Plumber Cleveland provides plumbing, drain cleaning, sewer line repair, excavation, and water damage restoration services throughout Cuyahoga, Lake, and Geauga counties, including Beachwood, Chagrin Falls, Chardon, Eastlake, Euclid, Mentor, Painesville, Shaker Heights, and Wickliffe. Services include water heater and toilet repair, burst and frozen pipe repair, sump pumps, backflow testing, gas leak repair, hydro-jetting, camera inspections, trenchless and UV pipe lining, flooded basement cleanup, and commercial and hotel plumbing. The company operates 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, from 36300 Lakeland Blvd, Unit 7, Eastlake, OH 44095.

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