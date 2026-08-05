All Dogs Unleashed OKC Expands Grooming Menu to Address Matting, Shedding and Oral Health

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Specialized de-matting, deshedding and dental treatments target health issues that routine at-home grooming often misses.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- All Dogs Unleashed OKC has broadened its grooming program to include a full slate of specialized treatments, de-matting, deshedding, ear cleaning and teeth brushing, designed to catch health issues that a basic bath at home typically overlooks.The Oklahoma City location, at 101 Park Ave. Suite 1300, has offered grooming alongside its training and boarding services for years. The expanded menu formalizes a set of add-on treatments that staff say address problems local pet owners raise most often: matted coats, heavy seasonal shedding, and ear or dental issues that go unnoticed until they become uncomfortable for the dog.Pricing is tiered by weight, with full-service baths ranging from $25 for dogs under 20 pounds to $55 for dogs over 70 pounds. Add-on services are priced separately: ear cleaning is $10, nail trims are $20, and Furminator deshedding treatments are $25. According to All Dogs Unleashed, every grooming appointment now opens with a brief assessment of skin, ears, nails and coat condition before any bathing begins."A lot of owners don't realize matting isn't just cosmetic, it restricts circulation and can hide skin infections underneath," said Layton, lead trainer at All Dogs Unleashed in Oklahoma City, OK . "We built the de-matting and deshedding services so our groomers are actually solving a problem, not just making a dog look nice for the day."The de-matting service uses hands-on techniques intended to remove tangles without pulling on the skin, an approach the business says reduces stress for dogs that have historically resisted grooming. The deshedding treatment is aimed specifically at double-coated breeds common in the Oklahoma City area, Labradors, German Shepherds and Huskies among them, that shed heavily during seasonal coat transitions in spring and fall.Ear cleaning addresses a recurring issue for floppy-eared breeds prone to wax buildup and moisture retention, while the teeth-brushing add-on is positioned as routine maintenance between veterinary dental exams rather than a replacement for professional cleanings. All Dogs Unleashed OKC recommends dogs in the metro area be professionally groomed every four to eight weeks depending on breed and coat type.The move comes as the facility continues to serve pet owners across Oklahoma City, Edmond, Norman, Moore and Midwest City through its combined training, boarding and grooming operation. Staff say the goal is to make grooming a checkpoint for a dog's overall condition rather than a standalone cosmetic service, catching skin irritation, ear infections or joint-affecting nail overgrowth before they progress.All Dogs Unleashed OKC provides dog training, boarding and grooming services from its facility at 101 Park Ave. Suite 1300 in Oklahoma City, serving families throughout the metro area including Edmond, Norman, Moore and Midwest City. The location is part of a national franchise network operating in 24 U.S. markets.###Media ContactAll Dogs Unleashed Dog Training OKCAddress: 101 Park Ave suite 1300, Oklahoma City, OK 73102Phone: (405) 299-3386Website: https://alldogsunleashed.com/oklahoma-city/

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