Pleasant Valley Electric Urges Ithaca Landlords and Homeowners to Book Electrical Work Before the Late-August Rush

The Tompkins County electrician since 1983, says the short window between rental turnover and the first winter storms is the busiest stretch of the year

ITHACA , NY, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pleasant Valley Electric is asking Ithaca-area property owners to schedule electrical inspections, panel assessments, and generator installations now, before the annual collision of rental turnover, student move-in, and the start of Finger Lakes storm season fills the calendar.The company, which has served Tompkins County since 1983 and completed more than 100,000 projects, says the next six weeks are the most compressed of its year. Landlords rush to finish work before tenants arrive. Homeowners start thinking about generators the first week the forecast turns. Both groups tend to call at the same time."We have watched this pattern for four decades. Nobody thinks about their panel in July. Then move-in weekend hits, or the first real outage, and everybody thinks about it at once. The work does not get harder in September. It just gets harder to schedule."Turnover season is the window for rental workIthaca's rental stock turns over on a tight annual cycle, and the gap between one tenant leaving and the next arriving is often the only practical time to do meaningful electrical work in an occupied building.That matters more here than in most markets because of the age of the housing. Knob and tube wiring remains common in Ithaca's older neighborhoods, particularly in Fall Creek, Collegetown, and Bryant Park. These systems were never designed for modern loads and lack a ground wire, which limits what outlets and appliances can safely be used. Many insurance carriers also place restrictions on homes with active knob and tube.Pleasant Valley Electric says knob and tube is not automatically an emergency, but it does warrant an assessment so owners understand what they have before a tenant plugs in a window unit, a space heater, and a mini fridge on the same circuit.Panel capacity is the related issue. Homes built before the 1990s were designed around electrical demand that bears little resemblance to what a modern household or a four-bedroom student rental actually draws. Breakers that trip frequently, a panel that is still a fuse box, or plans to add an EV charger are all reasons for a professional assessment. A 200-amp service upgrade is the current standard for most homes.Know which problems cannot waitThe company also published the warning signs it considers genuine emergencies rather than next-morning calls. A burning smell near an outlet or panel indicates heat building inside a wall. A breaker that will not stay reset is reporting a real fault, and forcing it back on without a diagnosis is a safety risk. Visible sparking anywhere in a building is an emergency, as is a partial power loss that cannot be traced to a tripped breaker, or flickering lights across multiple rooms, which often points to a service connection or panel problem.Pleasant Valley Electric provides 24-hour emergency electrical service across Tompkins County every day of the year, and says callers reach a real person rather than an answering service.Generators have a lead timeThe second reason to move in August is winter. Whole-home standby generators require a load assessment, an equipment order, permitting, and a gas or propane connection. That sequence does not compress well, and demand for it climbs sharply after the first significant outage of the season."A generator is not a same-week purchase. If you want it running before the first ice storm, August is the honest starting point. November is a hope."Property owners can request service by calling or texting (607) 272-6922 or booking online at callpve.com. The company returns calls within 30 minutes during business hours.About Pleasant Valley ElectricPleasant Valley Electric has provided residential, commercial, and emergency electrical service across Ithaca and Tompkins County since 1983. Services include electrical repairs, panel upgrades and 200-amp service conversions, whole-home standby and portable generator installation, Level 2 EV charger installation, fire alarm systems, and lighting, wiring, and full rewiring. The company serves a 30-mile radius around Ithaca, including Trumansburg, Lansing, Dryden, Groton, Newfield, Cortland, Watkins Glen, and Corning. Licensed, bonded, and insured, with a 4.9-star Google rating across more than 250 reviews. Located at 405 3rd St, Ithaca, NY 14850.

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