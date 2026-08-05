Seattle Select Sewers Urges Homeowners to Scope Side Sewers Before the Rain Returns

With roughly eight dry weeks left in the season, the Seattle company says now is the best window of the year for camera inspections and trenchless repairs.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Seattle Select Sewers is encouraging Puget Sound homeowners to have their side sewers camera inspected during the remaining dry weeks of summer, before autumn rain and a full season of root growth turn small defects into backups.The company, which has worked exclusively on sewer lines in the Seattle area since 2005, says the calendar drives its call volume more reliably than anything else. Inspection requests stay steady through July and August. Emergency backup calls climb sharply once sustained rain arrives in October and does not let up."A cracked or root-filled pipe behaves fine in August. There is not much water moving through the ground, so the line keeps up. Add six weeks of Seattle rain and groundwater infiltration, and the same pipe backs up into a basement on a Saturday night. The defect did not appear in October. It was there all summer."Homeowners own more pipe than they thinkSeattle Public Utilities is clear on the point, though many homeowners are not. The side sewer, the pipe carrying wastewater from the house to the public main under the street, is privately owned. Responsibility sits with the property owner for the entire run, including the section that crosses the sidewalk and the right-of-way, all the way to the connection at the main. Homeowners who share a side sewer with a neighbor share the cost of repairs on the combined section.SPU recommends that property owners have their side sewers scoped and cleaned regularly, particularly in neighborhoods with older pipe and dense tree canopy. That description fits much of Seattle, where clay and cast iron laterals installed decades ago run under mature street trees in Ballard, Magnolia, Wallingford, and Fremont.Root intrusion is the most common problem the company finds. A tree's roots reach out roughly twice the height of the tree, which means removing the tree above a line rarely solves anything. Roots find joints, thread into the pipe, and catch grease and debris until flow stops.Why the dry window mattersLate summer favors sewer work for practical reasons. Ground water tables are low, excavation is cleaner, and access pits stay dry. Scheduling is also more open than it will be in November.Seattle Select Sewers takes a trenchless-first approach. Rather than replacing a full line, the company installs cure-in-place pipe liners, creating a new seamless pipe inside the existing one and adding 40 or more years of service life without tearing up yards, driveways, or mature landscaping. Most repairs are completed in a single day, and the work is backed by a 20 year warranty.For localized damage, the company installs targeted spot patches. For lines choked with grease and scale, hydro jetting restores full flow using high-pressure water and no chemicals. Robotic cutting handles intrusions inside the pipe that conventional tools cannot reach.Real estate season adds pressureCamera inspections also matter to anyone buying or selling. Sewer scopes are a routine part of Seattle-area transactions, and a failed line discovered mid-escrow can stall a sale or trigger a five-figure credit request. Seattle Select Sewers provides scope reports for agents, buyers, and home inspectors, with clear video footage the homeowner keeps for real estate or insurance records."Sellers who scope before listing get to choose how they handle a problem.Sellers who find out during inspection hand that choice to the buyer."Homeowners can schedule a camera inspection or request a free estimate by calling 425-531-4847 or booking online at seattleselectsewers.com.About Seattle Select SewersSeattle Select Sewers has served homeowners, landlords, and real estate professionals throughout the Greater Seattle area since 2005. The company works exclusively on sewer systems, offering trenchless CIPP lining, spot repairs and patches, sewer pipe replacement, hydro jetting, root removal, robotic pipe cutting, cleanout installation, septic-to-sewer conversion, water line installation, and camera inspections. Service areas include Seattle, Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, Bothell, Shoreline, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Everett, Renton, Burien, Kent, and Mercer Island. Fully licensed and bonded, Washington State L&I License #SEATTSS874JJ.

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