DC Insider Michael Whatley Is Silent On Chuck Edwards’ History Of Sexual Harassment After Bragging About “Working Very, Very Closely” With Him

As North Carolina Republicans call for Chuck Edwards to resign after the House Committee on Ethics found that he had sexually harassed multiple women on his staff, DC insider Michael Whatley hasn’t said a word.

Whatley has frequently campaigned with Edwards, including as recently as this past weekend — months after it was publicly revealed that Edwards was under ethics investigation after being accused of sexual harassment. On the campaign trail, Whatley has touted “working very, very closely” with Edwards.

North Carolinians deserve to know – does Michael Whatley call on Chuck Edwards to resign?

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