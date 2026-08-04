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Shot/Chaser: As Tillis Calls On Whatley To “Have The Courage To Speak Up,” Whatley Supports Slush Fund to Give Billions In Taxpayer Money To Predators & Rioters

As Todd Blanche kills the slush fund that would give nearly $2 billion in taxpayer dollars to sex predators and rioters who attacked police officers, here’s a reminder that DC insider Michael Whatley backed it – despite “immediate and bipartisan” backlash, including from GOP Senator Thom Tillis who called it “the most insulting thing you could possibly do to Capitol Police.” 

Now, Tillis is calling on Whatley to “have the courage to speak up” about the slush fund.

 

SHOT: 

The Hill: “If Whatley believes, for example, the 1776 fund was a bad idea, he should speak up about it. I know in North Carolina most people think it’s a bad idea,” [Tillis] said, referring to the $1.776 billion “anti-weaponization” fund.

 

CHASER:

Punchbowl:Yeah, OK, so you think that fund is good?” the attendee asked.

“Yeah,” Whatley replied. “We’ll kind of see how they implement it and what they’re going to do with it… they did ridiculous persecution.”

 

After his fellow Republicans pushed back against the slush fund, Whatley is proving he’ll never be an independent voice for North Carolina.

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Shot/Chaser: As Tillis Calls On Whatley To “Have The Courage To Speak Up,” Whatley Supports Slush Fund to Give Billions In Taxpayer Money To Predators & Rioters

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