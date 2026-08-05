Clara Accelerates UK Growth with First Physical Store at Westfield White City

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-winning hair and beauty brand Clara has officially opened the doors to its first-ever physical retail space in the UK, marking a major milestone in the brand’s continued UK expansion.The new kiosk opened to crowds of brand fans at Westfield White City on 29th July 2026, giving UK customers the opportunity to discover and experience Clara’s tools and innovations in person for the first time.Clara is a Saudi-born haircare and hair styling brand, with an exceptionally strong presence across the GCC, where it has established itself as a market leader, and it is now expanding internationally. In the UK it is available online through claragroup.co.uk and leading retail partners including Boots, Amazon, Superdrug, Debenhams, PrettyLittleThing, Boohoo and TikTok Shop. The opening of the Westfield White City kiosk marks the next step in Clara’s UK growth and the first opportunity for customers to experience the brand in person. The retail space will remain at the London shopping destination throughout 2026.Located on the first floor opposite Sephora, the kiosk brings Clara's complete collection of styling tools, haircare and accessories to one of the capital's leading retail and lifestyle shopping destinations. Curated to reflect Clara's aesthetic, the 24sqm kiosk combines soft sage green, blush pink and warm ruby tones with elegant rose gold detailing, illuminated signage and integrated LED lighting to create a sleek, contemporary retail space. Featuring dedicated product displays, styling stations and demonstration counters, the kiosk allows customers to discover and trial Clara's award-winning styling tools and haircare range firsthand.Hair enthusiasts can browse Clara’s full product range, experience live demonstrations and receive personalised advice from Clara’s team of specialists firsthand. Reflecting the brand’s commitment to inclusivity, the team is experienced across all hair types and textures, ensuring every customer receives expert recommendations tailored to their individual hair needs.Clara officially welcomed shoppers with a special ribbon-cutting ceremony on the 29th July. Attracting queues throughout the shopping centre, as the first 50 guests received a FREE Vogue Approved Slim Hot Brush worth £129. Additional activations took place from the 29th July – 1st August, including a Spin the Wheel activation and free vegan vanilla soft serve available from 12pm – 3pm.As the brand’s first dedicated UK retail destination, the opening marks a significant milestone in Clara’s international growth, creating a more immersive and engaging way for customers to experience the brand. Speaking at the opening, Simon Smith, Global Director at Clara, said:"The launch of our new kiosk at Westfield White City marks an exciting milestone for Clara as we continue to expand our presence and bring our products closer to customers in key retail destinations throughout the UK.Since entering the UK market earlier this year, we've been incredibly encouraged by the response from British consumers. Opening our first physical store allows us to showcase the full Clara experience, giving customers the opportunity to discover our products, speak with our expert team and experience our styling tools firsthand.Westfield White City provides the perfect environment to connect with both new and existing customers, and we're thrilled to become part of one of the UK's premier shopping destinations. We look forward to welcoming visitors to this exciting new space and continuing the next chapter of Clara's UK journey."Steve Johnson, Head of Specialty Leasing UK/Europe at Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield added: “For many growing brands, a kiosk is the first step into physical retail, offering a direct way to engage customers, build awareness and test demand. Clara’s launch at Westfield London highlights the value of this format, giving the brand the opportunity to introduce its products to one of the UK’s most diverse and engaged retail audiences. We’re delighted to welcome Clara and look forward to seeing how customers respond.”The opening reinforces Clara's commitment to the UK market, combining its growing online presence with an immersive retail experience that brings customers even closer to the brand. As Clara continues its expansion, the Westfield White City kiosk represents the first step in its physical retail journey, making its award-winning products more accessible than ever before.Imagery: https://we.tl/t-PmJfUjOzj2koF72s ENDSNotes to editor:● Open date: 29th July 2026 until late 2026● Location: Westfield White City, first floor (opposite Sephora)● Products available: Full range of Clara styling tools and haircare line● Launch promotion: The first 50 guests through the doors each day on 29th and 30th July received a FREE Slim Hot Brush worth £129. Spin the Wheel activation to win Clara prizes, including the Slim Hot Brush worth £129 from the 29th July – 1st August in intervals between 12pm – 3pm. Plus free Vegan Vanilla Soft Serve 12pm – 3pm 29th July – 1st Aug.● Website: https://claragroup.co.uk/ ● Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/clarahair_global/ ● TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@clarahairglobal or https://www.tiktok.com/@clarahair_uk

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