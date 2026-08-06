LONGER Launches Global Pre-Sales for ePrint, Bringing True 3D Textured UV Printing to Creators and Small Businesses

LONGER opens worldwide pre-orders for the ePrint desktop UV printer, integrating UV, UV DTF, DTG, DTF, and textured printing into one efficient machine.

HONG KONG, HONG KONG, CHINA, August 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Driven by its philosophy of "Creative Tools for Everyone," LONGER has officially opened worldwide pre-orders for the LONGER ePrint , a next-generation desktop UV printer engineered to make professional-grade textured printing more accessible than ever. Featuring the industry's first dual-head desktop UV architecture, ePrint combines advanced printing technologies into a single platform, enabling creators and businesses to produce premium customized products with greater efficiency and creative freedom.Unlike conventional desktop UV printers that focus solely on flat color printing, ePrint introduces True 3D Textured UV Printing, capable of producing up to 15 mm colorful 3D embossments. By integrating UV, UV DTF, DTG, DTF, and specialty textured printing into one machine, ePrint significantly reduces production complexity while expanding the range of applications available to users.Redefining Desktop UV PrintingDesktop customization has traditionally required multiple machines to handle different materials and production processes. UV printing, textile printing, and transfer printing often involve separate workflows, higher equipment costs, and increased operational complexity.The LONGER ePrint simplifies the entire process by consolidating multiple production capabilities into a single desktop solution. From rigid substrates to fabrics and transfer films, users can switch between applications seamlessly while creating dimensional textures previously associated with industrial printing systems.Designed to be more than just a printer, ePrint serves as a complete creative production platform for professional customization.Professional Performance Meets Everyday AccessibilityBuilt around LONGER's mission of making advanced manufacturing technology simple, reliable, and accessible, ePrint combines industrial-grade performance with an intuitive workflow suitable for both beginners and professionals.Its key capabilities include:●World's First Dual-Head Desktop UV System with 12 ink channels, delivering significantly higher productivity than traditional single-head desktop UV printers ●4-in-1 Production Platform, supporting UV, UV DTF, DTG, and DTF printing across rigid materials, textiles, transfer films, and more.●True 3D Textured UV Printing capable of producing vibrant full-color embossed graphics with relief heights of up to 15 mm.●Professional Image Quality with resolutions up to 1440 DPI and G7-calibrated color output for commercial-grade consistency.●Expanded Creative Effects, including textured finishes, gloss varnish, hot foil decoration, lenticular effects, and a growing library of artistic textures.LONGER ePrint Printer in action.Built to Support Every Stage of Creative BusinessWhether creating personalized gifts, premium packaging, branded merchandise, home décor, fashion accessories, or commercial promotional products, ePrint helps creators produce higher-value products while simplifying production.For Creative StudiosDesigners can transform digital artwork into tactile creations with True 3D Textured UV Printing, enabling premium decorative products, dimensional signage, luxury packaging, textured wall art, and specialty consumer products that stand out through both appearance and touch.For Customization BusinessesWith multiple production technologies integrated into one machine, customization businesses can reduce equipment investment while expanding their product offerings across rigid materials, textiles, and specialty applications, improving both productivity and profitability.For Makers and EntrepreneursWhether starting a creative business or expanding an existing workshop, ePrint lowers the barriers to professional manufacturing by combining intuitive software, versatile material compatibility, and commercial-quality output into an accessible desktop solution.For Promotional Product ManufacturersFrom branded corporate gifts and retail merchandise to premium packaging and marketing materials, ePrint helps businesses create distinctive products featuring vivid colors, raised textures, and specialty finishes that increase perceived product value.One Platform, Countless ApplicationsInstead of relying on multiple dedicated production systems, users can complete UV printing, UV DTF transfers, DTG printing, DTF production, textured relief printing, and decorative finishing within a single integrated workflow.By supporting a broad range of materials and applications, ePrint enables creators and businesses to diversify their product portfolios, improve production efficiency, and unlock new business opportunities.Global Pre-Sale InformationGlobal pre-orders for the LONGER ePrint are available from August 4 through September 10, 2026.Pre-order pricing:●ePrint SE (Single-Head Edition) : US$1,699 Pre-Order Price / US$2,499 MSRP●ePrint (Dual-Head Edition) : US$2,499 Pre-Order Price / US$3,299 MSRPDuring the global pre-sale period, customers can use the discount code "ePrint5" at checkout to enjoy an additional 5% off the pre-order price.Information regarding regional availability, accessory packages, and delivery schedules will be announced through LONGER's official channels.About LONGERLONGER is committed to making advanced manufacturing technologies simple, reliable, and accessible for everyone. Through innovative solutions spanning laser engraving, 3D printing, and UV printing, the company empowers creators, educators, makers, and small businesses with professional digital fabrication tools that make creativity easier to realize.Driven by its philosophy of "Creative Tools for Everyone," LONGER continues to lower the barriers to digital creation, helping more people transform ideas into real products with confidence.

Longer ePrint: From Unboxing to First Print

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