Influential Women Spotlights Stacey A. Divers-Turner: Career Ownership Coach and President of The Entrepreneur’s Source

PALMETTO, FL, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Former Insurance Executive Uses 36 Years of Corporate Leadership Experience to Guide Others Toward Greater Freedom, Flexibility, and Fulfillment Through Business OwnershipPalmetto, Florida – Stacey A. Divers-Turner is a Career Ownership Coach, business steward, and former insurance executive who has dedicated her career to helping individuals redefine success and create futures aligned with their personal goals. After spending 36 years leading at the vice president level across corporate America, managing multi-billion-dollar portfolios, leading national teams, and delivering transformational results, Stacey made the courageous decision to step away from the traditional corporate path and pursue a career centered on purpose, ownership, and service.Throughout her corporate career, Stacey built a reputation as a results-driven leader with expertise across operations, recruiting, sales, and distribution strategy. She successfully guided complex initiatives, developed high-performing teams, and helped organizations achieve sustainable growth. However, despite her professional accomplishments, Stacey recognized that she was dedicating her talents to building someone else’s vision while sacrificing her own desire for freedom, flexibility, and fulfillment.Two years ago, Stacey chose a different direction. She embraced entrepreneurship and began creating a career that reflected her values, priorities, and commitment to helping others. Her transition became the foundation for her current work as President and Career Ownership Coach with The Entrepreneur’s Source, where she supports professionals seeking greater control over their careers and lives.Through her coaching practice, Stacey works with individuals navigating significant career transitions, including executives experiencing burnout, professionals searching for a new direction, and veterans transitioning from military service into civilian careers. Her approach is centered on helping people gain clarity about the future they want before considering business ownership opportunities.Stacey utilizes her signature ILWE Framework™, which focuses on four essential areas: Income, Lifestyle, Wealth, and Equity. Through this framework, she helps clients evaluate what success truly means to them and identify opportunities that align with their financial goals, personal priorities, and desired lifestyle. Rather than simply recommending business opportunities, Stacey takes the time to understand each individual’s aspirations, motivations, and long-term vision.Having mentored more than 700 professionals through entrepreneurship transitions with an impressive success rate, Stacey has become known for helping people create businesses that support the life they want to live instead of allowing work to consume it. Her mission is to empower individuals to take ownership of their future and make intentional decisions about the path ahead.Beyond her professional achievements, Stacey’s journey is deeply rooted in faith, service, and resilience. During her husband’s courageous battle with stage 4 prostate cancer and following his passing in late 2025, Stacey gained an even deeper appreciation for the importance of purpose, time, and meaningful impact. Her personal experiences have strengthened her commitment to supporting others through difficult transitions and helping people build lives that reflect what matters most.Stacey actively supports veteran organizations, mentors young women through her sorority, contributes to nonprofits focused on youth and community development, and advocates for women who are creating their own paths in leadership and entrepreneurship. Her dedication to service extends beyond her professional role and reflects her belief that success is measured not only by accomplishments but also by the positive difference made in the lives of others.Stacey attributes her success to her faith and believes that God is the foundation and driver behind everything she does. When people ask how she managed to care for her husband as a caregiver while continuing to lead professionally, Stacey views that season of life as part of her purpose rather than simply a challenge to overcome.She approaches her work with gratitude and a desire to give her best in every situation. Stacey believes her business is a way of being a steward of God and that her actions should reflect her values, commitment, and responsibility to serve others. Helping people is not something she views as a burden; instead, she sees it as an opportunity to create meaningful change.A passionate advocate for women in leadership, Stacey believes many women possess a wide range of talents but can sometimes become defined by only one area of expertise. She has seen talented women become limited by assumptions about what they do well, rather than being encouraged to explore the full scope of their abilities.Her advice to women entering the industry is to be persistent, remain authentic, and intentionally chart their own course. Stacey encourages women not to allow others to define their potential or limit them based on past accomplishments. A person who excels in one area, such as recruiting or operations, may also have the ability to succeed in sales, executive leadership, entrepreneurship, or other areas.She emphasizes the importance of surrounding themselves with supportive and influential people while also becoming their own strongest advocates. By using their voices, communicating their goals, and embracing their unique strengths, women can create opportunities rather than waiting for someone else to recognize their potential.Stacey believes true success comes from taking ownership of one’s career journey and making intentional decisions about the future. Her message is simple: chart your own course, remain authentic to who you are, and do not allow others to determine the boundaries of what you can achieve.Whether coaching professionals, speaking about career transformation, mentoring future leaders, or preparing to write her first book, Stacey A. Divers-Turner continues to champion a powerful belief: business ownership should fund the life you have earned, not take you away from it. Through her leadership, faith, and dedication to service, she continues to inspire others to pursue careers and lives built on purpose, freedom, and fulfillment.Learn More about Stacey A. Divers-Turner:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/staceya-divers-turner or through her website, https://sdivers-turner.esourcecoach.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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