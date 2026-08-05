All Dogs Unleashed Dog Training Tampa Named Best of 2026 Dog Trainer by BusinessRate

All Dogs Unleashed Logo

The Town 'n' Country training facility earned the Google Reviews-based honor as Tampa Bay shelters face record dog surrenders this spring.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- All Dogs Unleashed Dog Training Tampa has received the Best of 2026 award from BusinessRate, a recognition program that ranks local service providers using verified Google Reviews data. The honor names the company a top dog trainer in the Town 'n' Country area of Tampa, where the facility operates its Board & Train and in-home obedience programs.BusinessRate issues its Best of awards by aggregating public review ratings and customer sentiment within a specific service category and geographic market, rather than through paid placement or peer nomination. For All Dogs Unleashed Dog Training Tampa, the designation reflects sustained five-star feedback from owners who completed the company's two-week training program and continued through its lifetime follow-up sessions.The recognition arrives during a difficult stretch for Tampa Bay's animal welfare system. On March 27, 2026, the Humane Society of Tampa Bay announced that both its Tampa and Clearwater campuses had reached full capacity for dogs over 30 pounds and temporarily stopped accepting owner surrenders that required full-sized kennels. Shelter officials have cited cost of care, housing restrictions, and unaddressed behavioral problems among the leading reasons owners give up their pets.That context shapes how the team at All Dogs Unleashed views the award. The company's methods are built around dog psychology rather than punishment, addressing the specific behaviors that most often strain the bond between owner and pet: leash pulling, nuisance barking, jumping, destructive chewing, and a lack of reliable recall. Each Board & Train graduate leaves with off-leash control and a structured routine the household can maintain."An award based on real customer reviews means more to us than any plaque we could buy, because it comes from families who stuck with the work," said Willow Stone-Baumann, owner of All Dogs Unleashed in Tampa, FL . "When a dog learns to come when called and settle on command, that dog stays in its home. That is the outcome we measure ourselves against."A central feature of the program is unlimited follow-up training for the life of the dog at no additional cost, a policy designed to keep owners supported long after the initial two weeks end. The trainers at All Dogs Unleashed also work with puppies as young as eight weeks, since early structure tends to prevent the problem patterns that surface later in adolescence.The Town 'n' Country facility serves Tampa, Brandon, Riverview, and surrounding Hillsborough County communities with board-and-train, in-home, puppy management, off-leash, and service and therapy dog training.All Dogs Unleashed Tampa provides professional dog training and boarding from its facility at 8361 Stone Run Ct. in Tampa, Florida. The company specializes in obedience, off-leash control, puppy management, protection, and service and therapy dog training, using humane techniques grounded in canine psychology. Every program includes unlimited lifetime follow-up sessions to help owners maintain results. More information is available at https://alldogsunleashed.com/tampa/ ###Media ContactAll Dogs UnleashedAddress: 8361 Stone Run Ct, Tampa, FL 33615Phone: (813) 442-9538Website: https://alldogsunleashed.com/tampa/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.