Recognised for Excellence: Dr. Brendon Dellar's Dedication to Transforming Lives Through Psychology in 2026
Our mission of excellence in psychological health really came out of the early establishment of Cygnet”PERTH, WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, August 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In today’s fast-paced world, maintaining good mental health is more important than ever. Psychologists play a vital role in helping individuals through life’s challenges by offering professional guidance, evidence based therapy, and personalised care. Choosing the right mental health provider is most important for improving emotional well-being that helps people build confidence, strengthen relationships, and lead healthier and balanced lives.
— Dr. Brendon Dellar
ThreeBestRated® has honoured Dr Brendon Dellar one of the top 3 psychologists in Perth, Western Australia, which affirms that he stands as an embodiment of outstanding care, patient satisfaction, and professional integrity.
Dr. Brendon Dellar shared, “I literally think that the value of the three best is in its authenticity because it's not something you go out and purchase. I can go and market myself and pay money to the other directory. So that independence, I think, of you're not just getting a list of the richest people paying to get on that list. And we don't do that as a clinic. It's largely not our philosophy. We just try to concentrate on the work, and none of us are trained marketing professionals, so we hope that the work we do is good enough so that people have a good reputation that's organic”.
He believes that this award helps build trust among individuals seeking professional mental health support. Because the award is based on an objective evaluation rather than paid promotion, it provides reassurance to those looking for reliable and reputable psychological services.
About Dr. Brendon Dellar and Cygnet Clinic
Dr. Brendon Dellar is managing director of Cygnet Clinic. He is also a Clinical Psychologist in private practice and an Adjunct Associate Professor. He is a Member of the Australian and New Zealand Association of Psychiatry Psychology & Law (ANZAPPL) and a Fellow of the Australian Psychological Society of Clinical Psychologists (FCCLP). Dr. Dellar is a Board Approved Supervisor and actively engages in supervision with Masters students and Registrars in Clinical Psychology training. Dr Brendon Dellar has extensive experience treating addictive behaviours, posttraumatic stress disorder, and complex bereavement. His primary clinic interest is in trauma with co-morbid conditions such as alcohol and drug dependency, grief and depression. Dr. Dellar has been involved as a consultant for agencies involved in addictions and traumatic grief.
Cygnet Clinic has been providing high-quality mental health services in areas of high need for over two decades in the field. The clinic remains committed to assisting individuals, couples and families from all backgrounds, irrespective of their location or their current difficulties with the heightened cost of living crisis.
Dr Brendon Dellar: From Teaching to Practice
For Dr. Brendon Dellar, teaching and mentorship remains a vital part of his professional passion. Although he originally planned to pursue a career in teaching, his journey eventually led him into clinical practice. However, his passion for teaching never faded and maintained strong connections with local universities throughout his career.
Dr. Dellar believes that universities play a major role in preparing future psychologists, which is why Cygnet Clinic provides supervision and training opportunities for students. The clinic helps prepare students for their career by combining academic learning with practical clinical experience.
He believes that education and professional development should be accessible to everyone, not just those who can afford it. Dr. Dellar said, “I'm keenly aware and sensitive to those needs, so we've been really careful in making sure that we provide a sort of free supervision services to the universities as part of our core values, really, it's ongoing education for all, not for just the people who can afford it”.
Through his involvement in teaching clinical skills and guiding students as they begin working with clients, Dr. Dellar has created a strong association between education and practice. He believes this close partnership is one of Cygnet Clinic’s greatest strengths, helping future psychologists gain confidence, experience, and support as they transition into their careers.
Dr. Brendon Dellar on Trauma and Addiction
Dr. Brendon Dellar’s passion for trauma psychology is rooted in both his professional training and personal experiences. He said “When I first started, I completed a PhD focused on trauma, so that helped. But after finishing the PhD, actually waiting for it to come through, I went through some lived experience events that were quite traumatic.”These experiences inspired him to apply knowledge in a practical way that helps others navigate trauma and recovery.
While initially his career focused on research and teaching, Dr Dellar finds that his main purpose is helping people directly. Since then, trauma psychology has remained his pivotal area of interest.
Dr Dellar believes that addiction is often a symptom of deeper emotional or psychological struggles, rather than a problem in itself. In his experience, trauma is frequently a common factor behind addiction and other mental health difficulties. While addictive behaviours may initially provide temporary relief, they often lead to increased stress and emotional hardship.
Dr Brendon Dellar focuses on understanding and addressing the root causes of a person's distress, helping them develop healthier coping strategies and achieve long-term recovery.
Dr. Brendon Dellar's Advice for Coping with Trauma
Dr. Brendon Dellar believes that after a traumatic event, the first step is often to talk with trusted family members and friends. He explains that many people initially benefit from support provided by trusted family and friends, while professional intervention may become necessary if symptoms persist or significantly affect daily functioning. For many people, having a strong support network and the opportunity to talk openly about their experiences can provide the reassurance and understanding needed to move forward.
However, when symptoms persist or begin to interfere with daily life, professional support may become necessary. Difficulties such as struggling at work, falling behind in studies, or finding it hard to manage everyday responsibilities can be signs that additional help is needed. In these situations, family and friends often play a valuable role in recognising ongoing distress and encouraging a person to seek professional care.
Dr. Dellar believes that a supportive inner circle serves as an important source of comfort, guidance, and accountability, helping people navigate difficult experiences while ensuring they receive further assistance when necessary.
The Rise of Gambling Addiction
Dr. Brendon Dellar has observed one of the significant changes in recent years is the rise of gambling related addiction. In recent years, gambling has overtaken alcohol and drug use as one of the most common addiction concerns seen in practice. Unlike traditional addictions, gambling can create significant challenges that affect every aspect of a person's life, including relationships, career stability, financial security, and overall well-being.
Dr. Dellar believes that there are several factors that contribute to this growing trend. Using smartphones, social media, online gaming, and digital entertainment has increased screen time that makes online betting platforms more accessible than ever before. As a result, the transition from recreational online activities to gambling can sometimes occur without people fully recognising the risks involved.
He also notices that financial pressures also play a role in this struggle. During times of financial pressure, the idea of turning a small amount of money into a significant reward can be difficult to resist. As online betting has become more accessible, gambling addiction has emerged as one of the most common issues in today’s clinical practice. This trend highlights the impact of modern technology, changing behaviours, and economic stress in today's society.
Why Cygnet Clinic Focuses on Expertise
Dr. Brendon Dellar believes that Cygnet Clinic’s growth has come from recognising limitations rather than trying to be everything to everyone. He explains, “So, it started off with me as a sole practitioner in a very busy general practice, and I was getting referrals for things that psychologists often would accept, but I felt a little outside my comfort zone in terms of my expertise”.
Rather than offering general services, Cygnet Clinic built a team of professionals with clearly defined areas of interest. Some of the clinicians specialise in addiction and trauma, while others focus on issues such as perimenopause and menopause. This approach makes it easier for clients and referral sources to find the right practitioner for their specific needs, which results in positive outcomes.
Dr Dellar explains that this specialised approach has helped the clinic attract and retain talented clinicians by allowing them to focus on the areas they are most passionate about. The clinic also supports ongoing training and professional growth that enable staff to develop new interests and skills. As a result, Cygnet Clinic has grown organically through its dedication to clinical excellence and quality patient care rather than relying heavily on marketing efforts.
Building Stronger Support Systems
Dr. Brendon Dellar believes that great outcomes often come from a collaborative approach to care. By working closely with addiction specialists, pain specialists, and other healthcare professionals, he helps to ensure clients receive excellent support tailored to their individuals.
He also supports the next generation of psychologists through PsychedU, a free online platform that helps students and supervisors manage learning, supervision, and record-keeping more effectively. Dr. Dellar is also dedicated to improving access to quality care, education, and professional support.
Cygnet Clinic’s Vision for Mental Health
Dr. Brendon Dellar said that “Our mission of excellence in psychological health really came out of the early establishment of Cygnet”. When the clinic was established, there were limited opportunities for psychology graduates to complete their postgraduate degree and registration under strong professional guidance. By bringing experienced clinicians and supervisors, Cygnet Clinic creates a learning environment combined with practical training with high-quality patient care.
Cygnet Clinic remains committed to combining the latest university research with real-world clinic practice. By maintaining strong connections with academic institutions and staying updated with advancements in psychology, their team ensures that clients receive compassionate and contemporary care. For Dr. Dellar, excellence is not just a label, it is a continuous dedication to learning, teaching and delivering a higher standard of psychological support to both clients and aspiring psychologists. To get in touch with him, visit cygnetclinic.com.au/brendondellar.
Dr. Brendon Dellar
Cygnet Clinic
+61 8 9467 6373
referrals@cygnetclinic.com.au
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IN 2026 ThreeBestRated® Award Winner | Dr Brendon Dellar on Healing Trauma & Addiction
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