Second Talent Expands Into India, Opening Its Market for Tech Talent Hiring

The company's platform now matches clients with pre‑vetted engineers in India within 24 hours, backed by contracts, payroll, and compliance.

BANGALURU, KARNATAKA , INDIA, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Second Talent , the talent platform that matches global companies with AI‑Native engineers across Asia, today announced its expansion into India. The move brings the company's footprint to ten markets, joining Vietnam, the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan.The expansion gives Second Talent clients direct access to hire developers in India , based in cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai, Gurugram, and Mumbai, six of India's most established technology hubs. It also marks the company's entry into the world's largest developer market: India now produces more professional software engineers each year than any other country, spanning backend systems, data engineering, DevOps, AI and machine learning, mobile development, and quality automation."India was the market our clients kept asking us for. They already knew the depth of engineering talent there. What they didn't have was a fast, reliable way to hire it without opening a local entity or gambling on an unvetted freelancer. That's exactly the gap we closed in Vietnam and the Philippines, and it's the same gap we're closing in India now." Elton Chan, Co-founder & CEO, Second TalentSecond Talent's model matches companies with pre‑vetted, senior engineers within 24 hours, then handles contracts, payroll, taxes, and compliance so clients never need to set up a local entity. Every engineer in the network is what the company calls "AI‑Native": fluent in modern AI‑assisted development workflows, including tools like Claude Code and Cursor, and equipped to ship production code alongside AI agents rather than around them. Clients typically save 75% compared to hiring the same seniority of engineer domestically in the United States, while keeping four to six hours of working‑hours overlap for daily collaboration.The India launch follows the same playbook Second Talent used to scale across Southeast Asia over the past two years. The company runs a screening process that accepts roughly 1% of applicants, pairing technical assessments with real‑world project simulations rather than resume screening alone. Engineers who pass are matched to open roles using a mix of automated matching and human review, with clients typically meeting their first shortlist of candidates within a single business day."What separates this from a typical outsourcing marketplace is the operational layer behind the matching. Contracts, payroll, and compliance are now live across ten markets, which means a client in the US or Europe can hire an engineer in Bengaluru with the same speed and the same guarantees as hiring one in Manila or Ho Chi Minh City. The hire actually sticks, because we own the parts that usually break."Matt Li, Co-founder, Second TalentSecond Talent has placed engineers with more than 200 companies since its founding, ranging from early‑stage startups filling their first full‑stack or founding‑engineer role to growth‑stage teams building out backend, data, and AI/ML functions. The company reports a 92% talent retention rate across placements, and says its India bench already spans roles including backend engineering, data engineering, DevOps, AI/ML engineering, full‑stack development, and QA automation, with more specializations opening as demand grows.India's technology sector has drawn increasing attention from global hiring platforms as companies look past traditional outsourcing hubs for senior, English‑fluent engineering talent that can work asynchronously with US and European teams. Second Talent says its India expansion was accelerated by demand from existing clients who wanted to consolidate hiring across multiple Asian markets through a single platform, rather than managing separate vendors or entities in each country."We're not trying to be everywhere at once," Chan said. "Every market we enter, we enter because we can guarantee the same speed, the same vetting bar, and the same compliance coverage we already deliver elsewhere. India met that bar faster than any market we've opened so far, largely because the caliber of engineers already applying to our platform from India was so high before we ever launched there officially."The company plans to expand its India talent pool through the remainder of 2026, with a particular focus on AI/ML engineering, agentic AI development, and backend roles in fintech and SaaS, three areas where it says client demand has outpaced supply in its existing markets.Companies interested in hiring engineers in India, or across any of Second Talent's ten markets, can start the matching process at secondtalent.com.About Second TalentSecond Talent is a global talent platform that connects startups and enterprises with AI‑Native tech talent across Asia. The company matches clients with pre‑vetted, senior engineers within 24 hours and manages the contracts, payroll, and compliance behind every hire, so clients can build without opening a local entity. Second Talent operates in ten markets: Vietnam, the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and India. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, with an office in Singapore.

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