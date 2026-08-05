All Dogs Unleashed Tampa Frames Off-Leash Recall as a Summer Heat Safety Skill

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With Tampa pavement topping 130 degrees, the trainer says a dog that comes when called the first time can be pulled off hot asphalt before harm.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As summer temperatures climb across Tampa Bay, All Dogs Unleashed Tampa is reframing one of its core training outcomes, reliable off-leash recall, as a hot-weather safety skill rather than a convenience.The reasoning is grounded in Florida's pavement math. On a sunny day with air temperatures in the mid-80s, asphalt and concrete can reach 130 degrees or higher, hot enough to burn a dog's paw pads within seconds. Veterinarians and pet-safety groups across the region recommend the seven-second test before any walk: if the back of a hand cannot rest on the pavement comfortably for seven seconds, the surface is too hot for a dog. They also advise keeping dogs off the ground entirely between roughly 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., when both sun and surface heat peak.In that environment, recall stops being a party trick. A dog that returns on the first command can be called off scalding pavement, away from a backyard pool or canal, or out of direct midday sun before heat stress begins. The behaviors that put dogs at risk in summer, bolting after a squirrel, refusing to leave a hot sidewalk, or ignoring an owner near water, are the same ones the team at All Dogs Unleashed works to replace with dependable obedience.That recall is built during the company's two-week Board & Train program, in which a dog stays at the Town 'n' Country facility for a structured daily curriculum covering off-leash control, boundaries, and reliable response under real-world distractions. Trainers use methods rooted in canine psychology rather than punishment, with the goal of producing responses that hold up when it matters, including the moment a dog needs to be moved off a dangerous surface."In the summer, a slow recall is a safety problem, not just a manners problem," said Kellie Stabile, Manager of All Dogs Unleashed in Tampa, FL . "If your dog will come the instant you call, you can get it off 130-degree pavement or away from the pool before anything goes wrong. That is the difference good training makes in July."Heat risk is not uniform across dogs. Flat-faced breeds such as bulldogs, pugs, and boxers have compressed airways that make panting less efficient, leaving them more vulnerable to overheating and less able to self-regulate during outdoor time. For those dogs in particular, the company notes, the ability to end an outing quickly on command carries added weight.To keep summer skills sharp, All Dogs Unleashed includes unlimited follow-up sessions for the life of the dog at no extra charge, so owners can refresh recall as a young dog matures or schedule a tune-up before the hottest months. The Town 'n' Country facility serves Tampa, Brandon, Riverview, and surrounding Hillsborough County communities.All Dogs Unleashed Tampa provides professional dog training and boarding from its facility at 8361 Stone Run Ct. in Tampa, Florida. The family-owned company specializes in obedience, off-leash control, puppy management, protection, and service and therapy dog training, using humane techniques grounded in canine psychology. Every program includes unlimited lifetime follow-up sessions to help owners maintain results. More information is available at https://alldogsunleashed.com/tampa/ ###Media ContactAll Dogs UnleashedAddress: 8361 Stone Run Ct, Tampa, FL 33615Phone: (813) 442-9538Website: https://alldogsunleashed.com/tampa/

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