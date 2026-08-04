Nominations Open for the 44th Annual Wyoming Governor’s Arts Awards

The Wyoming Arts Council is accepting nominations for the 44th Annual Governor’s Arts Awards, which recognize individuals, organizations, businesses, and communities that have made outstanding contributions to the arts in Wyoming. Nominations are open through Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026, at 5 p.m. MST.

Nomination materials should highlight sustained contributions that demonstrate excellence, leadership, and a long-term commitment to the arts in Wyoming. Special consideration is given to nominees whose service has had a statewide impact.

Previous Governor’s Arts Award recipients are not eligible for nomination; however, the nomination of individuals and organizations who were not selected in prior years is encouraged. Wyoming Arts Council board members, staff, contractors, and their immediate family members are not eligible.

Nominations are reviewed by the Wyoming Arts Council Board during its fourth-quarter meeting. The board recommends finalists to the Governor, who makes the final selections.

“The arts industry in Wyoming is strong and supportive,” said Rachel Clifton, executive director of the Wyoming Arts Council. “The Governor’s Arts Awards are an opportunity to thank and celebrate the artists, educators, advocates, businesses, and community leaders whose contributions have made a lasting impact across our state.”

The 2026 Governor’s Arts Awards recipients will be honored during a banquet on Friday, Feb. 26, 2027, at Little America Hotel & Resort in Cheyenne.

Established in 1982, the Governor’s Arts Awards recognize excellence in the arts and outstanding service to the arts in Wyoming. Since then, individuals and organizations from more than 50 Wyoming communities have been recognized for their lasting contributions to the state’s cultural landscape.

Nomination guidelines, eligibility requirements, a printable nomination checklist, and a list of previous recipients are available at wyoarts.state.wy.us/programs/governors-arts-awards. Nominations may be submitted online at bit.ly/2026GAANoms.

For more information, contact Mandy Connelley, public outreach and events coordinator with the Wyoming Arts Council, at (307) 214-2701 or Mandy.Connelley@wyo.gov. Learn more about the Wyoming Arts Council at www.wyomingartscouncil.org.