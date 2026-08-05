MCEC Executive Director Announces Retirement

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — After seventeen years in the lead role at the Maryland Clean Energy Center (MCEC), Executive Director Kathy Magruder announced to the Board of Directors at its May meeting that she plans to retire. Magruder has been involved since the inception of MCEC, guiding the instrumentality into a financially stable, nationally recognized green bank and economic engine for Maryland.

Magruder has been a leader in sustainable economic development throughout her career. She supported the foundational studies to create the statewide green bank during her tenure at the Maryland Department of Business and Economic Development (now Commerce) and briefly served on its original Board of Directors before being appointed to the role in 2009.

“I am grateful to have had this experience and to have held this position in facilitating the transition to a clean energy economy. I am so lucky to have had support over the years from an incredible network of public officials, board members, industry partners, and advocates who have enabled the success of MCEC.” said Magruder. “I am proud to have made some incredible friends, mentored some amazing interns, and want to recognize our team of devoted professional staff who will carry this mission forward.”

“It’s difficult to verbalize the profound impact that Kathy Magruder has had on the state of Maryland and our collective climate goals,” said Karen Wayland, CEO of GridWise Alliance and MCEC Board Chair. “From day one, Kathy understood that a sustainable future requires a thriving green economy. Under her steady leadership, MCEC grew from an ambitious idea into a vital financial catalyst that has deployed millions of dollars in clean energy technology, infrastructure, and jobs. Her dedication to protecting Maryland’s resources while strengthening our economic competitiveness will benefit Marylanders for generations to come.”

During her tenure, Magruder worked with policy makers and state agencies to support state goals for greenhouse gas reduction, energy conservation, job and wage creation with measurable success validated by an independent BEACON study at Salisbury University, which revealed that the MCEC green bank model generated $621.5 million in total statewide economic output, supported 3,000 jobs, and returned an exceptional $21.68 to the economy for every public dollar invested.

“Kathy Magruder has been a valuable partner to the Maryland General Assembly, advocating and executing the State’s ambitious climate goals,” said Senator Brian Feldman (District 15). “Kathy has the unique expertise to blend technical policy with economic solutions. Her work has earned her bipartisan respect from my colleagues in Annapolis. Kathy’s legacy will serve Marylanders for decades to come.”

MCEC achieved major milestones in innovative financing solutions, commercialization of cutting-edge technology, and industry advancement with her involvement, including:

Created landmark financing initiatives like the Clean Energy Advantage (CEA) Loan Program, the Maryland Clean Energy Capital (MCAP) enabling bond financing for projects at Maryland universities, and administration of a commercial property assessed clean energy (MDPACE) financing program, which recently closed the largest transaction in its history.

Operationalized the Climate Catalytic Capital (C3) Fund, codified in the Climate Solutions Now Act of 2022, capturing a commitment of over $41million in funds for leveraged investment in clean energy solutions.

Established an advanced energy technology commercialization program evolving from a small incubator into the highly successful Maryland Energy Innovation Accelerator (MEIA), which has helped launch numerous early-stage clean energy startups, as well as the establishment of the Climate Tech Founders Fund for continued investment in those companies through the prototype and manufacturing phase of pre-investment growth.

Launched Procurement and Technical Assistance Division to provide project planning expertise, tools, and technical support to accelerate project development from idea to implementation.

Secured millions in federal grant funding for the state, including $62 million through the EPA’s Solar for All program to benefit low-income communities, $40 million in electric vehicle infrastructure grants, and $700,000 in grants to support tech commercialization.

During her tenure, Magruder supported partnerships to facilitate adoption of various clean energy solutions, including nuclear, geothermal, biofuels, biomass energy, and clean transportation solutions, as well as related workforce development initiatives.

Magruder understood the role of MCEC in the marketplace as a convener directing the production of the annual Maryland Clean Energy Summit, now in its 16th year and organized an annual Legislative Reception. Both serve as premier events to connect stakeholders, industry experts and climate advocates to influence advancement of the MCEC mission.

“Kathy Magruder is synonymous with the Maryland Clean Energy Center. From its humble beginnings to the critical resource, it now plays as part of Maryland’s economic development and energy leadership, Kathy has been its heartbeat and driving force.” said Josh Greene, VP of Government, Regulatory, and Industry Affairs for AO Smith. “As a former Board Chair and member of MCEC I have seen and experienced first-hand, Kathy’s brilliance, fortitude, and commitment not only to the Center, but to building a clean energy eco-system in the State of Maryland that is unrivaled.”

“Kathy has been the driving force at MCEC since its inception. It’s been my pleasure to work with her these last 17 years to advance Maryland’s clean energy economy,” said Dr. Eric D. Wachsman, Director of the Maryland Energy Innovation Institute. “From convening stakeholders to walking the halls of Annapolis, her perseverance, hard work, and people skills are an inspiration, and she will be sorely missed.”

The MCEC Board of Directors has initiated a comprehensive search process for the organization’s next Executive Director to ensure a smooth leadership transition. Qualified and interested candidates are encouraged to apply on the Chesapeake Search Partners website or contact John Geraghty, Partner and Director of Recruiting, to learn more about the opportunity and express interest in the position.

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