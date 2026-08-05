Fifth Circuit JNC to seeks applicants to fill three judicial vacancies

The Fifth Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission announces one circuit court vacancy and two county court vacancies. The circuit court vacancy is in Citrus County and the county court vacancies are in Lake County and Marion County, respectively.

Applicants must have been a member of The Florida Bar for the preceding five years and must be a qualified elector. All appointees must meet residency requirements at the time of assuming office.

Residency requirement for the Lake County position: resident of Lake County.

Residency requirement for Marion County position: resident of Marion County.

Residency requirement for circuit position: resident of the Fifth Judicial Circuit.

The judicial application may be downloaded from the Office of the Governor. For application inquiries, contact:

Chair Matthew A. Foreman

5308 Spring Hill Drive

Spring Hill 34606.

Telephone: 352-686-6278

Email: [email protected]

Applicants must submit a complete application to the Chair at [email protected]. The deadline for submitting the applications is August 17 at noon. No applications will be accepted after such date and time. Applications deemed incomplete may be rejected in their entirety in the commission’s discretion. Applicants who are in need of guidance may contact the chair. A current photo of each applicant must be submitted with the application.

Applications must be in .pdf form with a second .pdf version of the application with personal information not subject to public disclosure – such as the social security number – redacted as permitted by Section 119.071 of the Florida Statutes. The two .pdf files should be named in a “last name.first name” format. For example: Bob Smith should submit two files names: (1) Smith.Bob.pdf and (2) Smith.Bob-REDACTED.pdf. No paper applications will be accepted. Each application, including exhibits, must be a single PDF file in text searchable format.

All interviews are scheduled for August 28 at the Citrus County Courthouse located at 110 N. Apopka Ave., in Inverness. Information regarding applicant interview times will be established and advertised at a later date. All proceedings of the JNC are open to the public except for deliberations.

Members of the bench, Bar, and public are encouraged to contact members of the commission concerning applicants for judicial positions. Members of the Fifth Circuit JNC are: Matthew A. Foreman (Chair), Nicole Blumenauer (Vice Chair), Robert Batsel, Zachary McCormick, Shanta Matthews, David Jordan, Richard Mutarelli Jr., and Bill Gladson. A complete listing and contact information for each member is available on Gov. Ron DeSantis’ website.