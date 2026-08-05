Cooley Law honors Josh Purdy with Distinguished Student Award

Cooley Law School student Josh Purdy received the Cooley Alumni Association Distinguished Student Award during the law school's Honors Convocation held July 27 at its Tampa campus.

Cooley Law School's Tampa campus recognized students for their achievements during its Honors Convocation on July 27.

Among those honored was Josh Purdy, who received the Cooley Alumni Association Distinguished Student Award.

The Cooley Alumni Association Distinguished Student Award recognizes a graduating student who exemplifies academic excellence, leadership, professionalism, integrity, and service to the Cooley community. Recipients are selected by the Scholarship and Awards Committee of the Cooley Alumni Association and are presented with a diploma frame from the law school.

A native of Tampa, Purdy maintained a 3.78 GPA while earning Dean's List and Honor Roll recognition throughout law school and was a member of Phi Delta Phi International Legal Honor Society. As executive articles editor of the Cooley Law Review, he played a key role in strengthening the publication and increasing the number of articles published, earning the Hilary Term 2026 Dawn C. Beachnau Award for his contributions.

Purdy also served as a teaching assistant for pretrial skills (civil), mentoring fellow students as they developed practical courtroom skills.