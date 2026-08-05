Call for Applications: 2026 UNITAR Youth Ambassador Asia-Pacific Programme

30 July 2026, Hiroshima, Japan – The United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) and ITS Education Asia Foundation invite motivated youth across Asia-Pacific to apply for the 2026 UNITAR Youth Ambassador Asia-Pacific Programme. The programme will run for 6 weeks, from 17 October to 21 November 2026.

This programme aims to deepen young people’s understanding of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), strengthen their entrepreneurial and innovation skills and help them develop ideas to address community problems. At the end of the programme, the Youth Ambassadors will present their self-directed capstone projects to be implemented in their communities to drive positive change. The application deadline is Saturday, 3 October 2026, 7 p.m. JST (UTC +9).

The programme is open to young persons over 18 years old in the Asia-Pacific region. It welcomes both university students and young professionals who would benefit from international exposure, sustainability-focused learning and professional growth.

The programme will be delivered in English, and participants who fulfil all requirements will receive a UNITAR certificate of completion. By the end of the programme, each participant will have a solid SDG-related project that they can further develop in their communities. The participants will be mentored by UNITAR and ITS staff and have the opportunity to engage with experts, academics and policymakers.