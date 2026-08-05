Li Qiang Meets with President of Slovakia Peter Pellegrini

On the afternoon of July 29, 2026, Premier of the State Council Li Qiang met with President of Slovakia Peter Pellegrini, who is on a state visit to China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

Li Qiang stated that since the establishment of diplomatic relations, China and Slovakia have always respected each other and treated each other as equals. The friendship between the two countries has grown stronger with the passage of time, and bilateral relations have steadily progressed. In particular, the establishment of the strategic partnership between China and Slovakia in 2024 has propelled cooperation in various fields onto a fast track. Yesterday, President Xi Jinping held a meeting with Mr. President, further charting the course for the development of bilateral relations. China is ready to work with Slovakia to carry forward traditional friendship, consolidate strategic mutual trust, respect each other’s core interests and major concerns, expand all-round mutually beneficial cooperation, and jointly promote the development and prosperity of both countries.

Li Qiang pointed out that China is ready to work with Slovakia to better leverage mechanisms such as the China-Slovakia Intergovernmental Cooperation Committee to promote high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, continuously enhance connectivity, create new highlights in new energy vehicle cooperation, and advance collaboration in emerging fields like artificial intelligence, thereby achieving a higher level of mutually beneficial and win-win outcomes. China encourages more competitive Chinese enterprises to invest in Slovakia to further promote the alignment and integration of the two countries’ industries. China hopes that Slovakia will continue to provide a fair, transparent, and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese enterprises. China is also willing to strengthen personnel exchanges with Slovakia and expand exchanges in education, culture and other fields to consolidate a solid foundation of public support for bilateral friendship. As two major global economies, China and Europe possess strong endogenous momentum for cooperation, which is essentially mutually beneficial and win-win in nature. The Chinese side hopes that Slovakia will encourage the European Union to adjust its policy toward China in a more positive and rational direction, thereby promoting the steady development of China-Europe economic and trade relations and injecting more positive energy into the global economy.

Peter Pellegrini stated that Slovakia-China relations are built on the foundation of mutual respect and mutually beneficial cooperation, and are currently at the best period in history. Yesterday, he held a successful meeting with President Xi Jinping and reached important consensus on further deepening the strategic partnership between the two countries. Slovakia attaches great importance to and is committed to promoting the long-term and stable development of bilateral relations. Slovakia stands ready to work with China to strengthen exchanges at all levels, expand cooperation in investment, science and technology, transportation and logistics, artificial intelligence, and other fields, and enhance people-to-people and cultural exchanges in education and youth, so as to better benefit the people of both countries. Slovakia welcomes Chinese enterprises to invest in the country and stands ready to create a favorable environment for them. Belt and Road cooperation and China-CEEC cooperation are of great importance, and Slovakia is willing to continue to actively participate in them. Constructive dialogue and open, pragmatic cooperation between Europe and China serve the interests of both sides and benefit the world. Slovakia is willing to play a positive role in this regard.

Wu Zhenglong attended the meeting.