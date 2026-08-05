LT Global Founder Lucine Aghajanyan to Lead Two Law Firm Technology Sessions at 8am Kaleidoscope 2026

Aghajanyan returns to the annual legal industry conference to discuss technology purchasing decisions and practical document management systems.

Technology should make a law firm easier to operate, but that only happens when the firm selects the right tools and establishes clear systems for using them.” — Lucine Aghajanyan

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lucine Aghajanyan, founder and CEO of LT Global Practice Management, will present two educational sessions at 8am Kaleidoscope 2026, taking place September 22–24 at Encore at Wynn Las Vegas.Aghajanyan will contribute to “Legal Tech Buyer’s Guide” and “The Searchable Firm,” two sessions designed to help law firms make more informed technology decisions and improve how they organize and retrieve essential information.Her return to Kaleidoscope follows her participation in the inaugural conference in 2025, where she spoke on “When and How to Grow Your Team.” That session explored when law firms should hire full-time employees, add partners, or use flexible staffing models as their practices expand.“Technology should make a law firm easier to operate, but that only happens when the firm selects the right tools and establishes clear systems for using them,” Aghajanyan said. “These sessions will give firm leaders practical ways to evaluate technology and improve document accessibility without adding unnecessary complexity.”Helping Law Firms Make Better Technology InvestmentsDuring “Legal Tech Buyer’s Guide,” Aghajanyan will join Anthony Afshar and moderator Chris Long of 8am to discuss how law firms can evaluate their current technology stack before purchasing another platform.Built around 8am’s 2026 Buyer’s Guide, the session will address the questions firms should ask vendors, the warning signs they should recognize and the factors they should consider when determining whether a product fits their operational needs.Many firms invest in technology to solve an immediate problem without first evaluating how the new system will connect with existing workflows. This can lead to duplicated tools, fragmented information, low employee adoption and ongoing costs that do not produce a meaningful operational return.The session will help attendees approach technology purchases as business decisions rather than isolated software decisions.Creating a More Searchable Law FirmAghajanyan will also present “The Searchable Firm” with Aisling Conroy of 8am. This session will introduce a practical system for naming, tagging and using optical character recognition, or OCR, so attorneys and staff can locate documents more quickly.The system is designed to make information easier to retrieve without requiring enterprise-level document management software. Attendees will learn how consistent naming conventions, searchable files and clearly defined organizational practices can reduce time spent searching for documents.These improvements can also support smoother employee onboarding, more consistent collaboration and less dependence on individual team members who may be the only people who know where certain information is stored.Bringing Operational Experience to KaleidoscopeAs founder and CEO of LT Global Practice Management, Aghajanyan helps law firms strengthen their operations, technology, staffing, financial oversight and business processes. LT Global provides business planning and implementation support through consulting, workshops, fractional leadership services and outsourced operational resources.Aghajanyan’s work with law firms has given her direct insight into the operational problems that can arise when technology is selected without a clear strategy or implemented without consistent processes.LT Global is also a certified 8am MyCase consultant, helping law firms configure and use practice management technology for lead tracking, client intake, case management, billing, payments and internal workflows.“Law firms do not necessarily need more software,” Aghajanyan said. “They need a clear understanding of what their technology should accomplish, how information should move through the firm and how each tool supports the firm’s broader goals.”About 8am KaleidoscopeKaleidoscope is 8am’s annual customer conference for legal professionals, firm owners, industry partners and others interested in law firm technology, practice management and business growth. The 2026 conference will include keynote presentations, more than 20 breakout sessions, interactive panels, product demonstrations and networking opportunities.8am provides legal practice management, payments, client intake and related technology through products that include MyCase, LawPay, CasePeer and Docketwise.Kaleidoscope 2026 will take place September 22–24, 2026, at Encore at Wynn Las Vegas. Registration and conference information are available at 8am.com/events/kaleidoscope.About LT Global Practice ManagementLT Global Practice Management helps law firms create stronger operational systems and sustainable plans for growth. The company provides business strategy, executive coaching, fractional leadership, staffing, outsourcing, technology consulting, reporting and operational support.To learn more about LT Global Practice Management or Lucine Aghajanyan, visit MyPracticeMakesMillions.com.

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