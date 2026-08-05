From Sinful Death To Spiritual Salvation Shares A Powerful Testimony Of Faith, Healing, And Hope

From Sinful Death to Spiritual Salvation by Tina Rosa

Tina Rosa offers a deeply personal memoir encouraging readers to overcome trauma, addiction, and despair through faith, redemption, and God's grace.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tina Rosa offers a deeply personal memoir that chronicles a journey through childhood trauma, addiction, homosexuality, mental health struggles, suicidal ideologies, and spiritual transformation. With honesty and compassion, the book explores the realities of pain while offering a message of hope rooted in faith and redemption. Through personal testimonies and biblical reflection, Tina encourages readers to believe that healing and restoration remain possible regardless of their past or present circumstances.

Redemption #651: From Sinful Death to Spiritual Salvation examines deeply personal experiences involving childhood trauma, depression, anxiety, addiction, suicide attempts, and struggles with her identity, and if she was really living a life worth living. It was the search to fill a void that no outside resources or people could fill. A peace that surpasses all understanding, and she never thought possible. She actually flatlined twice and saw her future in a funeral home before turning her life over. Something not everyone gets to experience. Rather than presenting these struggles as the end of the story, the memoir demonstrates how faith became the foundation for personal renewal and spiritual growth. She's become a new creation, and alongside her testimony, Tina provides practical encouragement intended to help readers confront and navigate difficult challenges in their everyday lives, moving toward healing with courage and hope.

The inspiration for the book comes from the author's desire to share her testimony in a way that encourages others facing similar hardships or just struggling with why they are here. Recognizing that many people silently carry emotional wounds, she chose to share her lowest moments as well as how her faith became her only lifeline. Her steadfast belief that redemption is available to everyone who seeks healing through faith and perseverance.

Beyond recounting personal experiences, the book emphasizes the transformative power of forgiveness, renewal of the mind, and God's grace. It encourages readers to confront painful chapters of their lives without allowing those experiences to define their future. Through biblical principles and heartfelt reflection, the memoir highlights the importance of resilience and trusting God throughout the journey toward emotional and spiritual restoration.

This book is written for readers seeking encouragement through authentic stories of faith, recovery, and personal transformation. It will resonate with individuals facing emotional struggles themselves, or family members, friends, and acquaintances that are struggling with similar challenges. Those looking for inspiration during a difficult season of their life will read the biblical inspiration that got her through it. Readers will find thoughtful insights that promote healing, strengthen or restore faith that has been lost, and encourage renewed confidence in God's redemptive work.

Tina Rosa was born and raised in the Bronx, New York City, and is of Puerto Rican heritage. A dedicated student of scripture and Christian theology, she has pursued biblical studies through Hillsdale College and Dallas Theological Seminary coursework. Through Redemption #651: From Sinful Death to Spiritual Salvation, she shares her testimony with complete abandon of any repercussions she may encounter for speaking the truth. The goal is to encourage others to embrace faith, healing, and the promise of new beginnings through Christ, of which she never thought possible. "If God is for me, who can be against me?"

The book is now available — secure your copy here: https://a.co/d/0iJI27dm

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