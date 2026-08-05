We Love Doodles Announces Major Growth Milestones and Unveils New Hypoallergenic Grooming Collection at SUPERZOO 2026

We Love Doodles logo We Love Doodles SUPERZOO Booth 1116 We Love Doodles hypoallergenic detangler spray and hypoallergenic dog shampoo

Award-winning pet grooming company to showcase new products, celebrate rapid growth, and accelerate retail expansion at SUPERZOO Booth #1116

Everything we've accomplished has started with listening to dog owners. Pet parents wanted grooming products that actually worked, were easy to use, and helped make grooming less stressful.” — Garrett Yamasaki, Founder We Love Doodles

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We Love Doodles, one of America's fastest-growing premium pet grooming brands, today announced it will exhibit at SUPERZOO 2026 in Las Vegas, where the company will introduce its newest grooming innovations while celebrating a milestone year of growth, industry recognition, and retail expansion.

Visitors to Booth #1116 will be among the first to experience We Love Doodles' newest clinically tested and dermatologist-approved Hypoallergenic Dog Shampoo and Hypoallergenic Dog Detangler Spray, featured in the SUPERZOO New Product Showcase. The new collection was developed to provide a gentle, effective grooming solution for dogs with sensitive skin while delivering the professional-quality performance that has made the brand a favorite among dog owners nationwide.

The announcement comes during a landmark year for We Love Doodles. The company recently earned recognition as 2026 Grooming Product of the Year by the Pet Innovation Awards, was named to the 2026 Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies, and is on pace for approximately 30%+ year-over-year revenue growth. Since launching its product line in 2020, We Love Doodles has served more than two million customers and accumulated over 35,000 Amazon customer reviews, reflecting the trust the brand has earned from pet parents across North America.

Originally founded as an educational resource dedicated to helping dog owners care for their pets at home, We Love Doodles has evolved into a leading grooming brand focused on creating products that simplify grooming while promoting healthier coats and happier dogs. What began as a mission to educate pet parents has grown into a comprehensive product line of over 150 SKUs that includes shampoos, conditioners, detanglers, brushes, combs, grooming tools, and everyday coat-care essentials.

"Everything we've accomplished has started with listening to dog owners," said Garrett Yamasaki, Founder and CEO of We Love Doodles. "Pet parents wanted grooming products that actually worked, were easy to use, and helped make grooming less stressful for both dogs and their families. Today, serving more than two million customers and earning over 35,000 Amazon reviews tells us we're solving a real problem. Being recognized with Grooming Product of the Year and included on the Inc. 5000 list is incredibly rewarding, but we're even more excited about what comes next as we expand into retail."

The company's newest hypoallergenic collection reflects its continued investment in product innovation. Designed specifically for dogs with sensitive skin, the new shampoo and detangler spray work together to help cleanse, moisturize, reduce tangles, and leave coats soft, healthy, and manageable. Developed with premium ingredients and clinically tested and dermatologist-approved for gentle use, the collection demonstrates We Love Doodles' commitment to combining effective grooming performance with thoughtful product development.

SUPERZOO attendees will also have the opportunity to explore the company's complete portfolio of grooming solutions, including slicker brushes, professional grooming combs, de-matting tools, grooming sprays, and coat-care products designed to make professional-quality grooming more accessible at home.

As the premium pet grooming category continues to grow, We Love Doodles is actively expanding its retail presence and seeking partnerships with national retailers, regional pet chains, distributors, and independent pet specialty retailers. The company believes its combination of premium products, proven consumer demand, and digital marketing expertise creates a compelling opportunity for retailers looking to differentiate their grooming assortment.

Unlike many emerging brands, We Love Doodles enters retail with a substantial and highly engaged customer community. The company's growth has been fueled by educational content, customer-first product development, social media engagement, creator partnerships, email marketing, and one of the largest online audiences focused on dog grooming. This direct relationship with consumers enables the brand to support retail partners through coordinated product launches, educational campaigns, and omnichannel marketing initiatives that help drive awareness and in-store traffic.

"Our vision extends far beyond selling great grooming products," Yamasaki added. "We want to become the most trusted name in dog grooming by helping pet parents feel confident caring for their dogs at home while supporting retailers with products that consumers already know, trust, and actively seek out. We're excited to meet with buyers, distributors, media, and industry partners at SUPERZOO to discuss how we can continue growing together."

Retail buyers visiting Booth #1116 will have the opportunity to preview exclusive merchandising concepts, retail-ready starter kits, value-size offerings, promotional programs, and new product innovations developed specifically for brick-and-mortar success. Company representatives will also be available to discuss category trends, consumer insights, and opportunities for strategic retail partnerships.

Media members attending SUPERZOO are invited to visit the booth for product demonstrations, interviews with company leadership, and a first look at the company's newest product launches. Product samples, high-resolution photography, and additional media resources will be available throughout the event.

As We Love Doodles continues its rapid growth, the company remains committed to its founding mission: helping dog owners build stronger relationships with their pets through better grooming experiences. By combining innovation, education, and customer-focused product development, the company is positioning itself to become one of the leading names in premium pet grooming across both e-commerce and retail.

Visit We Love Doodles at SUPERZOO 2026

Booth: #1116

Event: SUPERZOO 2026, August 12-14th, 2026

Location: Mandalay Bay Convention Center, Las Vegas, Nevada

To schedule a meeting during the show, please contact:

Garrett Yamasaki

Founder & CEO

We Love Doodles

Email: garrett@welovedoodles.com

Website: www.welovedoodles.com

About We Love Doodles

We Love Doodles is a premium pet grooming company dedicated to helping dog owners achieve healthier coats through high-quality grooming products and educational resources. Founded with a mission to simplify at-home grooming, the company offers a growing portfolio of shampoos, conditioners, detanglers, brushes, combs, and grooming essentials trusted by more than one million customers. With over 35,000 Amazon reviews, 2026 Grooming Product of the Year Pet Innovation Awards, inclusion on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list, and continued rapid growth, We Love Doodles is expanding its presence across e-commerce and retail while helping dogs everywhere look and feel their best.

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