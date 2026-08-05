Applications open for new national award honoring age-friendly care leaders

The AHA and The John A. Hartford Foundation have launched the inaugural AHA Age-Friendly Healthcare Impact Award, recognizing hospitals and health systems advancing excellence in care for older adults through the 4Ms Framework — What Matters, Medication, Mentation and Mobility. This national award offers organizations an opportunity to be recognized as among the first leaders shaping the future of age-friendly care and improving outcomes for adults 65 and older. Organizations selected for the award will be recognized by peers and colleagues across healthcare for their dedication to high-quality, age-friendly care. Applications are due Sept. 25. Learn more and apply.

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