Reps. Culp, Jordan: Local student receives education scholarship from state

STATEHOUSE (Aug. 4, 2026) – Carly Jones of Winamac Community High School is among more than 300 recipients of the Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship, according to State Reps. Kendell Culp (R-Rensselaer) and Jack Jordan (R-Bremen).

The scholarship program, established in 2016 through legislation passed by the Indiana General Assembly, awards a renewable scholarship of up to $10,000 per year (up to $40,000 total) to high-achieving high school and college students who agree to teach in an eligible Indiana school for five years. This year, more than 1,000 students applied, representing over 300 high schools in 90 of Indiana's 92 counties.

"Congratulations to the local students committed to teaching Hoosier children," Culp said. "We need more people willing to be future leaders in our schools and these scholarships are just one way Indiana invests in teachers."

Jordan said those qualifying for the scholarship must graduate in the top 20 percent of their high school class, earn a score in the 20th percentile on the SAT or ACT, or have a cumulative grade point average of at least a 3.0 on a 4.0 scale.

"These students have put in a tremendous amount of hard work and dedication as they prepare for careers teaching young Hoosiers," Jordan said. "I have no doubt classrooms across our state will continue to be great learning environments thanks to their efforts."

Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship applications for the 2026-27 school year will open in November. Click here to learn more about the program.

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State Rep. Kendell Culp (R-Rensselaer) represents House District 16,

which includes portions of Jasper, Pulaski, Starke and White counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.

State Rep. Jack Jordan (R-Bremen) represents House District 17,

which includes all of Fulton County, and portions of Marshall and Pulaski counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.