Senate considering its own resolution to fund government through Dec. 11; potential vote this week

The Senate is expected to vote this week on its own continuing resolution to fund the federal government through Dec. 11. The chamber, scheduled to leave for August recess this week, advanced the CR following a procedural vote Aug. 3. Like the House version of the CR passed July 21, the Senate CR does not include extensions of healthcare provisions, since they do not expire until the end of December. The Senate version also delays the Office of Management and Budget from finalizing its federal financial assistance proposed rule and prohibits any similar measure from being issued or finalized prior to Dec 11. The AHA July 13 commented with concerns about the proposed rule, which would revise the Uniform Grants Regulation governing federal financial assistance.

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