Wise JetSearch 5.0.1 Launches with a Modern UI, Dark Mode, and an Upgraded Search Engine

Wise JetSearch main window

The latest version introduces a completely redesigned interface, a faster search engine, and an enhanced file preview experience

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- WiseCleaner has announced the release of Wise JetSearch 5.0.1. This update introduces a redesigned user interface, full Dark Mode support, and performance improvements to the search engine.Version 5.0.1 focuses on usability and visual clarity. The new layout, shown in the updated interface, includes a category sidebar that allows users to filter results by file type—such as Images, Documents, Code, and Folders while displaying the result count for each category in real time.Redesigned User InterfaceWise JetSearch v5.0.1 comes with an all-new user interface designed with a cleaner layout and a modern visual style. Compared with the previous version, the updated interface provides a more intuitive workflow, making it easier to search, browse, and manage results.The redesigned main window organizes search options and results more clearly, allowing users to quickly select drives, enter keywords, filter file types, and locate needed files with fewer steps.The new interface also includes full Dark Mode support, offering a more comfortable viewing experience and better integration with modern Windows themes.Preview PaneThe new preview panel allows users to view file information and preview supported files directly within the search window. With smoother navigation and a clearer preview layout, users can quickly identify the right file without repeatedly opening and closing files.Search Engine PerformanceThe underlying search engine has been optimized, with indexing and query response times improved. With improved search efficiency, Wise JetSearch can handle large amounts of data more smoothly, reducing the time spent waiting for results and making every day file management more productive.AvailabilityWise JetSearch remains available as a free application. The update is available for download from the official WiseCleaner website and will be rolled out to existing users via the automatic update feature.For more information and to download the latest version, please visit: https://www.wisecleaner.com/wise-jetsearch.html Since 2012, WiseCleaner has been on a mission to provide productive and creative system software products and the most intimate services to consumers around the world. After more than 10 years of continuous efforts, WiseCleaner owns more than 20 product patents now, including Wise Care 365, Wise Duplicate Finder, and Wise Data Recovery, and has become a leader in the software program industry. With a pragmatic attitude and professional team, today, consumers from more than 90 different countries/regions use WiseCleaner products and give high praise and support.

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