U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka and American Red Cross Conclude Successful Summer 'VolunTEEN' Program

YOKOSUKA, Japan – Twenty-six military-affiliated teens successfully completed the American Red Cross VolunTEEN summer program at U.S. Naval Hospital (USNH) Yokosuka, gaining hands-on professional development and a rare, first-hand look into the daily operations of military healthcare.

The six-week summer initiative allowed the hand-selected students to shadow and work safely under the supervision of USNH Yokosuka providers, nurses, hospital corpsmen, and other vital staff members. To maximize their exposure to different medical fields, the teens rotated every two weeks across 12 different departments, including the emergency room, operating room, radiology, the laboratory, and various specialty clinics.

"The American Red Cross VolunTEEN Program is an invaluable opportunity that allows military-affiliated teens to gain professional development skills while giving back to the military community," said Lexi Elks, American Red Cross Regional Program Specialist for the Military Treatment Facility at USNH Yokosuka. "Thanks to our dedicated staff members, these teens have learned skills that can prepare them for future professional endeavors, offering vital insight into the realities of working in the military healthcare world."

Following a rigorous interview and selection process by the Red Cross team, the students immersed themselves in the daily operations of the hospital. While some students entered the program with pre-existing career interests in the medical field, others expressed a newfound passion for healthcare as a direct result of their VolunTEEN experience.

The expanded summer session builds upon a successful pilot program conducted during the spring break, which featured nine students across five departments. Overwhelmingly positive feedback from hospital staff prompted the expansion to the current 26-student summer roster.

The program received strong advocacy and support from former USNH Yokosuka Commanding Officer Capt. Torrin Velazquez, and that command support continues under Capt. Joshua Miller, commanding officer of Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (USNMRTC) Yokosuka and director of USNH Yokosuka.

"I am incredibly proud of these young men and women for stepping up and dedicating their summer to serving our community alongside our healthcare professionals," Capt. Joshua Miller said. "Their enthusiasm, curiosity, and work ethic have been inspiring to our entire staff. This program is a win-win; it allows us to mentor the next generation of potential medical leaders while giving these teens a firsthand look at what it takes to deliver high-quality care to our warfighters and their families."

Looking ahead, organizers plan to continue the six-week program next summer, with the potential for another shorter iteration during the upcoming spring break.