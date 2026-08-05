Madhya Pradesh Joins the Global Skål International Network with the Launch of the Bhopal Chapter

Dignitaries from the Government of Madhya Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board and Skål India at the inauguration of the Skål International Bhopal Chapter Members of the Skål International Bhopal Chapter participate in the official Installation Ceremony, marking the establishment of Madhya Pradesh's first Skål International Chapter. Khajuraho Group of Monuments - A UNESCO World Heritage Site Sanchi Stupa - a UNESCO World Heritage Site A prehistoric refuge still echoing stories from thousands of years ago.

Connecting Madhya Pradesh's tourism industry with a global network spanning 75 countries to strengthen international partnerships & promote sustainable tourism.

BHOPAL, MADHYA PRADESH, INDIA, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The launch of the Skål International Bhopal Chapter on 1 August 2026 marks Madhya Pradesh's entry into one of the world's oldest and most influential professional travel and tourism networks. Launched at Taj Lakefront, Bhopal, the chapter creates the State's first formal connection with Skål International's global membership, spanning 294 clubs across 75 countries.Founded in Paris in 1932, Skål International is the only global organization representing all sectors of the travel and tourism industry, bringing together professionals from airlines, hospitality, travel agencies, tour operators, destination management companies (DMCs), cruise companies, tourism boards and travel media. An affiliated member of UN Tourism, the organization promotes its long-standing philosophy of "Doing Business Among Friends" through professional networking and international collaboration.Mahendra Pratap Singh was formally inducted as the Founding President of Skål International Bhopal during the inauguration ceremony, held in the presence of senior representatives of the Government of Madhya Pradesh and the national leadership of Skål India. The event was graced by Deputy Chief Minister Dr. Rajendra Shukla and Shri Sheo Shekhar Shukla, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Culture, Religious Trusts & Endowments and General Administration. Among the dignitaries present were Dr. Ilayaraja T., Secretary to the Chief Minister and Managing Director, Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board; Dr. Abhay Arvind Bedekar, Additional Managing Director, Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board; Mr. Dileep Kumar Yadav, Managing Director, Madhya Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation; Mr. Sanjeev Mehra, President, Skål India; and Mr. Rohit Hangal, Secretary, Skål India.For the international travel trade, the Bhopal chapter represents a formal entry point into Madhya Pradesh’s tourism ecosystem. Skål’s chapter structure enables direct engagement between its global membership and the local tourism and hospitality industry through club meetings, regional congresses, bilateral networking and the organization's annual international platform. For inbound operators, travel media and destination partners across Skål’s member countries, the Bhopal Chapter provides a trusted platform to establish trade contacts, explore investment opportunities and gain local destination insights that support itinerary development and long-term market engagement.Home to three UNESCO World Heritage Sites—the Khajuraho Group of Monuments, the Buddhist Monuments at Sanchi and the Rock Shelters of Bhimbetka—Madhya Pradesh offers one of India's most diverse tourism portfolios. The State is also home to nine tiger reserves, including Kanha, Bandhavgarh, Pench, Satpura, Panna and Kuno National Park, along with a rich legacy of archaeology, living tribal traditions, spiritual destinations, rural tourism and traditional crafts. The establishment of the Skål International Bhopal Chapter is expected to strengthen the State's engagement with the global travel trade, creating new opportunities to promote these diverse tourism assets across international source markets.“The establishment of Skål International Bhopal marks an important milestone in Madhya Pradesh's international tourism outreach. By connecting the State with one of the world's most respected travel and tourism networks, the chapter will encourage global partnerships, facilitate knowledge exchange, attract tourism investments and strengthen Madhya Pradesh's presence across international source markets.” — Dr. Ilayaraja T., Secretary to the Chief Minister, Tourism Department & Managing Director, Madhya Pradesh Tourism BoardSkål International’s institutional commitment to responsible and sustainable tourism aligns with Madhya Pradesh’s own framework for community-led tourism development, which has placed emphasis on conservation-compatible tourism practices, tribal and rural tourism, and the safeguarding of intangible cultural heritage alongside built heritage. The chapter’s membership is drawn from the travel, tourism and hospitality industries, and its activities are expected to include knowledge exchange programs, familiarization visits and engagement with international travel trade delegations visiting Madhya Pradesh.As Skål International continues to expand its global network, the establishment of the Bhopal Chapter positions Madhya Pradesh to engage more closely with international travel professionals, encouraging knowledge exchange, business partnerships and sustainable tourism development while strengthening the State's presence within the global tourism community.

The Ancient Marvels of #madhyapradesh | #ajabgajabmp | MP Tourism

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