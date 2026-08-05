LendKey Named to CNBC's World's Top Fintech Companies 2026

Credit union lending partner recognized as one of 500 leading fintech companies globally

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LendKey today announced it has been named to CNBC's World's Top Fintech Companies 2026 list, produced in partnership with global market research firm Statista.Now in its fourth edition, the ranking identifies 500 leading fintech companies across eight market segments worldwide. Companies were evaluated using an aggregated scoring model drawing on both public and self-reported data."This recognition reflects the ongoing effort and commitment of our team, over the last 18 years. From day one we’ve focused on building lending infrastructure that credit unions can use to grow their business, to support other credit unions, and to serve their members," said Vince Passione, Founder and CEO of LendKey.LendKey's network lending platform enables credit unions and community banks to originate, service, and participate in loans across multiple asset classes. Since its founding in 2007, the organization has originated over $8 billion in loans, and boasts over 400 credit union partners.This is the first year the organization has won the CNBC recognition.###

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