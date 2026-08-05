Bureau / Program: Parks and Lands

Date: August 6, 2026

Time: 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Location: 172 Indian Bar Road, Brooksville, Maine 04617. Park in the Backshore trail parking area (Indian Bar Rd.) and meet at the Ice Works trailhead.

State Park: Holbrook Island

Event Type: Nature Exploration

Join Maine Master Naturalist, Grace Bartlett, for a guided two-hour walk on the Ice Works trail searching for and learning about the often-overlooked organisms known as lichens. Park in the Backshore trail parking area (Indian Bar Rd.) and meet at the Ice Works trailhead. This is an easy walk that is appropriate for adults and older children. Please wear appropriate footwear and bring water. FREE program & park entry.

Contact Name: The park

Contact Phone: (207) 326-4012

Cost: FREE program & park entry.

Co-Sponsor: Friends of Holbrook Island Sanctuary

Related Website



Related Documents:

August Program flyer (PDF 117KB)