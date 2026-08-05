Lichens at Holbrook Island Sanctuary State Park
Bureau / Program: Parks and Lands
Date: August 6, 2026
Time: 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Location: 172 Indian Bar Road, Brooksville, Maine 04617. Park in the Backshore trail parking area (Indian Bar Rd.) and meet at the Ice Works trailhead.
State Park: Holbrook Island
Event Type: Nature Exploration
Join Maine Master Naturalist, Grace Bartlett, for a guided two-hour walk on the Ice Works trail searching for and learning about the often-overlooked organisms known as lichens. Park in the Backshore trail parking area (Indian Bar Rd.) and meet at the Ice Works trailhead. This is an easy walk that is appropriate for adults and older children. Please wear appropriate footwear and bring water. FREE program & park entry.
Contact Name: The park
Contact Phone: (207) 326-4012
Cost: FREE program & park entry.
Co-Sponsor: Friends of Holbrook Island Sanctuary
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