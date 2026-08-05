Spiid Rideshare Launches a Fairer, Smarter Ride-Hailing Platform Across Major U.S. Markets

Founder / CEO and Lead Programmer

Technology-driven rideshare platform launches across major U.S. markets with transparent fares, flexible driver earnings, and advanced safety.

Transportation should be fair for everyone. Spiid gives riders transparent pricing and empowers drivers with greater earning flexibility.” — Kola Olawoyin, Founder & CEO

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spiid Rideshare , a technology-driven transportation platform designed to provide safe, affordable, reliable, and convenient transportation, today announced the official onboarding of riders and drivers across Washington, D.C., the State of Maryland, Virginia, New York City, Massachusetts, the State of Florida, and the Houston and Dallas Metro Areas.Built to address long-standing concerns within the rideshare industry, Spiid Rideshare introduces a fair and transparent transportation experience for both riders and drivers. The platform combines competitive pricing, advanced safety technology, and flexible earning models that allow drivers to choose the compensation structure that best fits their lifestyle while ensuring riders enjoy predictable and affordable fares.Unlike traditional rideshare platforms, Spiid empowers drivers with multiple earning options, including a $199.99 monthly subscription, $49.99 weekly subscription, $19.99 daily subscription, or a 90/10 revenue-sharing model, where drivers retain 90 percent of every fare with revenue sharing capped at $199.99 per month."Spiid Rideshare was born from a simple belief that transportation should be fair for everyone," said Kola Olawoyin, Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and Lead Software Programmer of Spiid Rideshare application. "As a software programmer, I saw firsthand how technology could solve problems that riders and drivers have faced for years. It became increasingly concerning that the same trip could produce different fares, leaving riders frustrated while drivers often saw little or no improvement in their earnings. We built Spiid to change that. Riders deserve transparent, consistent, and affordable pricing, while drivers deserve a platform that gives them greater control over how they earn. Our mission is to create a rideshare experience where fairness, safety, innovation, and trust come first."Spiid Rideshare is fully licensed, bonded, and insured, providing comprehensive insurance coverage for both riders and drivers throughout every trip. The platform has been developed with a strong focus on safety, accessibility, and convenience through features that include:In-app chat and voice callingMulti-language messaging with real-time translationOne-Time Password (OTP) ride verificationMultiple-stop tripsScheduled ridesTransparent and competitive pricingLost item recovery assistanceLive customer supportChild seat ride optionWheelchair-accessible ride optionRoadside assistanceComprehensive insurance coverage for riders and driversSame gender ride optionThe company is now actively onboarding both riders and drivers in Washington, D.C., Maryland, Virginia, New York City, Massachusetts, Florida, and the Houston and Dallas Metro Areas. Individuals interested in joining the platform can download the app on mobile stores by typing Spiid Rider Spiid Driver or visit www.spiidride.com Spiid Rideshare's mission is to transform urban mobility by delivering a rideshare experience that is fair for drivers, affordable for riders, and powered by innovative technology."This is more than the launch of another rideshare platform," Olawoyin added. "It is the beginning of a movement toward a transportation ecosystem where technology works for people, trust is built into every trip, and both riders and drivers are treated with the fairness and respect they deserve."About Spiid RideshareSpiid Rideshare was founded to address a growing concern in the ridesharing industry, riders often pay inconsistent fares for similar trips, while drivers frequently see little benefit from higher prices. Recognizing the need for a more transparent and equitable transportation experience, Founder and CEO Kola Olawoyin developed Spiid to put fairness, affordability, and trust at the center of every ride.Built on innovative technology, Spiid gives drivers greater control over how they earn through flexible subscription and revenue-sharing options while providing riders with transparent pricing, comprehensive safety features, and reliable service. As the company continues to expand across the United States, its mission remains clear to transform urban mobility by creating a rideshare platform where technology works for people, every trip is safer and more predictable, and both riders and drivers are treated with fairness and respect.Ride Smarter. Drive Better.

Introducing Spiid Rideshare, Ride Smarter. Drive Better.

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