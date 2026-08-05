Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu Visits the United States

From July 22 to 23, 2026, Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu visited the United States at the invitation of the U.S. side. He held consultations with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau, met with Senior Director for Asian Affairs at the White House’s National Security Council Ivan Kanapathy and Under Secretary of War for Policy Elbridge Colby, and exchanged views with members of the Senate and the House of Representatives. The two sides had an in-depth exchange of views on implementing the important common understandings reached by the two presidents and promoting the building of a constructive China-U.S. relationship of strategic stability.