Karnataka Tourism to Showcase Diverse Tourism Experiences at TTF Ahmedabad 2026

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State to highlight heritage, wildlife, coastal destinations, festivals and MICE tourism at Western India's leading travel trade exhibition.

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Karnataka Tourism will participate in TTF Ahmedabad 2026, scheduled to be held from 6–8 August 2026 at the Mahatma Mandir Convention & Exhibition Centre, Sector 13C, Gandhinagar. Located at Stall No. B600, the Karnataka Tourism pavilion will showcase the State's diverse tourism offerings while engaging with travel trade professionals, tour operators, destination management companies, hospitality stakeholders, and visitors from Gujarat and across Western India.Recognizing Gujarat as an important source market for both leisure and business travel, Karnataka Tourism's participation aims to strengthen engagement with the travel trade, promote the State's diverse tourism circuits, and encourage greater visitation through strategic partnerships and enhanced destination awareness.Throughout the three-day exhibition, officials from the Department of Tourism and participating tourism stakeholders will interact with travel agents, tour operators, corporate travel planners, and visitors, providing destination information, promotional literature, and insights into Karnataka's diverse tourism experiences.The Karnataka pavilion will present the State's extensive portfolio encompassing heritage, wildlife, nature, coastal, cultural, wellness, adventure, and MICE tourism. Visitors will have the opportunity to explore curated tourism circuits and discover experiences tailored to leisure travelers, families, corporate groups, and special-interest travelers.Karnataka offers an unusual blend of heritage and natural attractions, anchored by its four UNESCO World Heritage Sites—the Group of Monuments at Hampi, the Group of Monuments at Pattadakal, the Sacred Ensembles of the Hoysalas, and the Western Ghats. Complementing its rich architectural legacy are renowned wildlife destinations such as Bandipur National Park, Nagarahole National Park, the Biligiri Ranganatha (BRT) Tiger Reserve, and parts of the Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve, making the State one of India's premier destinations for heritage, wildlife, and eco-tourism.Beyond its heritage and wildlife, Karnataka's 343-kilometre Arabian Sea coastline offers a diverse range of experiences through destinations such as Karwar, Gokarna, Murudeshwar, Malpe, and Ullal, renowned for their beaches, coastal cuisine, pilgrimage centers, and water-based activities. The State's vibrant cultural identity is reflected in iconic festivals such as Mysuru Dasara, Hampi Utsav, Karavali Utsav, and Kadalekai Parishe, offering visitors authentic experiences rooted in Karnataka's traditions, performing arts, and regional cuisine.Complementing its leisure offerings, Bengaluru has emerged as one of India's leading destinations for Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE), supported by world-class infrastructure, excellent connectivity, and a thriving business ecosystem. Through its participation at TTF Ahmedabad 2026, Karnataka Tourism aims to strengthen relationships with the travel trade, generate new business opportunities, promote the State's diverse tourism offerings, and encourage greater visitation from Gujarat and Western India.Visitors, travel professionals, and industry stakeholders can visit the Karnataka Tourism pavilion at Stall No. B600 to explore the State's diverse tourism offerings and interact with Department officials and tourism stakeholders throughout the three-day exhibition.

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