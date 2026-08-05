Naira Magakian Leads Personalized Medical Aesthetics at Naranj Aesthetics & Wellness in Los Angeles

Naira Magakian

Clinic Emphasizes Science-Backed Treatments and Individualized Patient Care

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Naira Magakian, Co-Director of Clinic and Lead Injector at Naranj Aesthetics & Wellness in Los Angeles, California, is distinguished by her emphasis on science-backed and personalized approaches to medical aesthetics. Bringing extensive experience in non-surgical treatments, Magakian is committed to crafting individualized care plans for clients seeking advanced aesthetic and wellness services across the Los Angeles area.Magakian, a registered nurse who also holds a Doctor of Medicine, applies over a decade of expertise to the field of non-surgical aesthetics. Naranj Aesthetics & Wellness sets itself apart through a foundational commitment to treatments that are proven effective and supported by robust clinical evidence, rather than solely following transient industry trends. This methodology ensures that each treatment recommendation, from initial consultation to completion, is developed by Naira herself, meticulously tailored to address the specific needs and desired outcomes of each individual client.The clinic provides a range of advanced treatments designed for optimal results, including comprehensive skin tightening with Morpheus8, targeted energy-based therapies such as Lumecca Peak IPL, and cutting-edge regenerative options like PRP-PRF. This bespoke approach aims to deliver consistent, high-quality care alongside tangible, visible improvements. A notable example of this success involves an 83-year-old client who embarked on a series of Morpheus8 treatments in preparation for a significant trip to Japan to reunite with her brother. Encouraged by a friend's positive experience, she completed three Morpheus8 sessions, spaced a month apart, complemented by Tox injections and a vitamin B12 supplement. The client reported significantly firmer and smoother skin, which enhanced her confidence and even made applying makeup a more enjoyable experience for the first time in years. Upon her return, she shared with the Naranj team how she had received numerous compliments on her refreshed and radiant appearance, underscoring the clinic's dedication to client well-being and proven aesthetic results."Our unwavering goal at Naranj Aesthetics & Wellness is to ensure every client receives care that is not only highly effective but also deeply personalized and firmly rooted in scientific understanding," said Naira Magakian, Co-Director of Clinic and Lead Injector. "We are dedicated to empowering individuals to achieve their aesthetic and wellness aspirations through trusted methods, advanced technology, and dedicated, compassionate support from our team."For more comprehensive information about Naranj Aesthetics & Wellness and its array of specialized services, interested parties are invited to visit their official website at naranjmedspa.com . Naranj Aesthetics & Wellness is a prominent provider of comprehensive medical aesthetics and wellness services located in Los Angeles, California, distinguished by its focus on personalized client care and the implementation of evidence-based, science-backed treatments.

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