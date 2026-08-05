Governor Newsom secures federal assistance to support response to Gann Fire in Calaveras County

The fast-moving Gann Fire ignited on August 3, 2026, just before 5:30 P.M. near Hogan Dam Road and Gann Road near Valley Springs in Calaveras County, and rapidly spread. More than 6,495 acres have burned, threatening several communities in Calaveras County and forcing the evacuation of 1,473 residents while placing an additional 1,400 under evacuation warnings.

As response efforts continue to intensify, personnel from Cal OES Fire and Rescue, Law Enforcement, and Inland Region are working with partner agencies to deliver a unified response, strengthen emergency management operations, support law enforcement, execute evacuations, and ensure critical mutual aid resources are deployed where they are needed most.

“The Fire Management Assistance Grant provides critical support to help local and state agencies quickly access the resources they need to respond to fast-moving wildfires, strengthen suppression efforts, and protect communities at risk,” said Director of Cal OES, Caroline Thomas Jacobs. “We are working diligently with our partners at CAL FIRE and Calaveras County to ensure they have all the resources needed to keep their communities safe.”