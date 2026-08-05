Dr. Kruti Shah MD Establishes Evidence-Based Aesthetic Care for Diverse Skin Tones at Elevé by Dr. Kay

Dr. Kruti Shah MD

Scottsdale Med Spa Focuses on Scientific Rigor and Individualized Treatment Plans for Melanin-Rich and South Asian Skin

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Kruti Shah MD, founder of Elevé by Dr. Kay in Scottsdale, Arizona, is establishing a distinctive, physician-first approach to medical aesthetics, marked by a commitment to evidence-based care for diverse skin tones . Her practice emphasizes treatments that are rigorously vetted, safe, and effective, drawing directly from scientific research to benefit patients, particularly those with melanin-rich and South Asian complexions. This specialized focus aims to fill a critical gap in aesthetic services, ensuring personalized and medically informed outcomes.Practicing medicine since 2017, Dr. Kay brings a decade of interest and five years of specialized aesthetic training to Elevé by Dr. Kay, which she established one and a half years ago. Her continued role as a hospitalist informs her meticulous assessment of risks and treatment planning within the med spa environment, serving clients across North Scottsdale and North Phoenix. Dr. Kay's extensive clinical background ensures a deep understanding of patient physiology and safety protocols in aesthetic applications.Elevé by Dr. Kay distinguishes itself through a steadfast commitment to scientific rigor, prioritizing treatments that are verifiably safe and effective over transient "snake oil" trends. Dr. Kay's specialization lies in addressing the unique needs of diverse skin tones, including melanin-rich and South Asian skin, a population segment often overlooked or mistreated by conventional aesthetic protocols. This focused expertise ensures that patients with varied complexions receive appropriate and optimized care, minimizing risks and maximizing results. The practice offers a comprehensive range of services, applied with an individualized approach. For clients who prefer alternatives to injectables, Dr. Kay proficiently utilizes advanced microneedling and chemical peels, among other non-invasive options. Objective progress tracking, incorporating tools like the Aura AI device, further ensures transparency and measurable outcomes. This comprehensive and individualized method has yielded notable results, such as significant wrinkle reduction for a South Asian patient, achieved entirely without injectables. By prioritizing patient well-being and respecting individual aesthetic philosophies, Elevé by Dr. Kay aims to empower individuals to achieve their aesthetic goals confidently, fostering a deep sense of being seen and understood by their physician."My philosophy centers on respecting each patient's aesthetic journey and providing care that is truly evidence-based and tailored to their unique skin needs," said Dr. Kruti Shah MD, founder of Elevé by Dr. Kay. "It's about empowering individuals through safe, effective treatments and helping them feel seen and understood."For more information about evidence-based aesthetic services and specialized care for diverse skin tones, visit Elevé by Dr. Kay. Elevé by Dr. Kay is a Scottsdale-based medical aesthetics practice founded by Dr. Kruti Shah MD, dedicated to providing physician-led, scientifically-backed treatments tailored to individual patient needs, with a focus on diverse skin tones.

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