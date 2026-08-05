Enterprise Cloud Architect Madhavan Babu Receives 2026 Global Recognition Award

Madhavan Babu, Enterprise Cloud Architect

Recognized for work in enterprise cloud modernization and secure data platforms; serves on four international technology awards judging committees in 2026.

Technology creates its greatest value when innovation is combined with responsibility, security, and measurable business impact.” — Madhavan Babu, Enterprise Cloud Architect

FARMINGTON HILLS, MI, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Enterprise Cloud Architect Madhavan Babu has received a 2026 Global Recognition Award in the Innovation category for his work in enterprise cloud computing, secure data platforms, and large-scale digital transformation.With more than 24 years of international technology experience, Madhavan has designed and delivered enterprise cloud and data platforms across healthcare, life sciences, telecommunications, financial services, and consumer industries. His experience spans Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services, and Google Cloud Platform, with a focus on secure cloud modernization, zero-downtime migration, enterprise architecture, cloud governance, DevSecOps, Kubernetes, infrastructure-as-code, and the integration of AI and machine learning workloads into enterprise platforms.Over his career he has held roles with IBM, HCL Technologies, IQVIA, and Emergtech Business Solutions. During his tenure at HCL Technologies he delivered enterprise cloud transformation programs for global clients including AstraZeneca, Rogers Communications, Unilever, and PayPal, modernizing mission-critical systems while improving security, scalability, and regulatory compliance.Beyond industry practice, Madhavan is regularly selected to evaluate the work of others in his field. In 2026 he served on the judging committees of four international programs: the Stevie® Awards for Technology Excellence , where he was appointed to the Company/Organization Awards Judging Committee; The International Business Awards; the German StevieAwards; and the SIIA CODiE Awards, where he evaluated enterprise software across business intelligence, data analytics, cybersecurity, and IT operations.He is a peer reviewer for ACM Transactions on Internet Technology , with a completed review independently verified on Web of Science, holds ACM Certified Reviewer status, and has been invited to review for ACM Transactions on Intelligent Systems and Technology.He is a co-author of "Secure Cloud-Based Medical Imaging Analytics Framework for Privacy-Aware Disease Detection Using Deep Learning," published in the Journal of Internet Services and Information Security (DOI 10.58346/JISIS.2026.I2.037), a Scopus-indexed venue, and of a peer-reviewed paper accepted at the IEEE-cosponsored GTSS 2026 conference.Madhavan is an IEEE Member and an ACM Professional Member, with membership in ACM SIGAI and ACM SIGMOD.Reflecting on the recognition, Madhavan said: "Technology creates its greatest value when innovation is combined with responsibility, security, and measurable business impact. I am honored by this recognition and remain committed to advancing enterprise cloud architecture and secure digital transformation while contributing to the global technology community."About Madhavan BabuMadhavan Babu is an Enterprise Cloud Architect with more than 24 years of experience designing secure, scalable cloud and data platforms for enterprise organizations. His expertise spans multi-cloud architecture, enterprise data platforms, cloud security, DevSecOps, and digital transformation. He contributes to the international technology community through peer review, awards judging, and published research.Media ContactMadhavan BabuEmail: madhavan.bb@gmail.comORCID: 0009-0004-5125-995X

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