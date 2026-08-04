Auditor Seeks to Appoint Committee Members for Local Voters’ Pamphlet

The Whatcom County Auditor’s Office is opening a special appointment period to recruit individuals to write committee statements for the November 3, 2026 General and Special Election Local Voters’ Pamphlet.

Against Committee Members Needed

City of Bellingham, Proposition 2026-06, Authorizing the City's Salary Commission to Set the Mayor's Salary

City of Bellingham, Proposition 2026-07, Streamlining the City's Contract Review Process to Allow Electronic Signatures

City of Bellingham, Initiative 26-01, Prohibition of Algorithmic Price-Fixing in the Rental Market

City of Lynden, Proposition 2026-05, Levy Lid Lift for Public Safety and Essential Community Services

Fire Protection District 1, Proposition 2026-08, Regular Property Tax Levy Lid Lift

The district did not appoint against committee members to prepare statements for the local voters’ pamphlet. As a result, RCW 29A.32.280 directs the Auditor’s Office to seek out and appoint up to three members to form the committee. A link to District resolutions and explanatory statements can be found at https://www.whatcomcounty.us/4703/2026-Ballot-Resolutions.

Appointment Qualifications:

Be a resident and registered voter of the district for which they have been appointed;

Pledge to work cooperatively with other members of the committee; and

Have access to email.

At least one committee member must be willing to be named in the published local voters’ pamphlet.





Committee Responsibilities:





Deadlines

The deadline to request a committee appointment is August 10, 2026, at 12:00 pm.

The deadline to submit a committee statement is August 10, 2026, at 4:30 pm.





How to Apply

Those interested who agree to the above responsibilities can email a request that includes name, voter registration address, phone number, and the district they wish to write a statement for to [email protected]. Appointments will be made in the order that the requests are received.





NOTE: Individuals requesting appointment on August 10 must be prepared to submit the statement by email on the same day. The Auditor’s Office is unable to extend the deadline.



