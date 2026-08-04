Air Quality Alert & Heat Advisory in Effect for Whatcom County

Multiple large wildfires across Washington, Oregon, and British Columbia continue to push smoke into Whatcom County, and high temperatures are forecast for this week. Northwest Clean Air Agency has issued an Air Quality Alert through Thursday, and the National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory from Wednesday morning through Thursday night.

The Air Quality Alert is in effect through Thursday, August 6, at 5 pm. Air quality may reach unhealthy levels in parts of Whatcom County. Because conditions can shift rapidly, residents are urged to monitor local air quality closely.

The Heat Advisory is in effect from 10 am Wednesday, August 5, through 10 p.m. Thursday, August 6. Temperatures of 85 to 90 degrees are expected and may pose a moderate risk of heat-related illness.

Protect Yourself from Wildfire Smoke

Wildfire smoke poses serious health risks—especially for children, older adults, pregnant individuals, and those with pre-existing heart or lung conditions like asthma or COPD. Whatcom County Health and Community Services (WCHCS) advises all residents to take proactive steps to protect their health.

Wildfire smoke contains fine particles that can irritate your eyes, nose, throat, and lungs. We have more information and ways to protect yourself on our Wildfire Smoke page.

Monitor Local Air Quality: Check conditions frequently using the AirNow app, the Northwest Clean Air Agency, fire.airnow.gov, or the Washington State Smoke Blog.

Check conditions frequently using the AirNow app, the Northwest Clean Air Agency, fire.airnow.gov, or the Washington State Smoke Blog. Limit Outdoor Time: Some people are especially sensitive to particle pollution and should reduce exposure. Limit time outside and avoid strenuous outdoor activity.

Some people are especially sensitive to particle pollution and should reduce exposure. Limit time outside and avoid strenuous outdoor activity. Mask Up Outdoors: Wear a well-fitting N95 mask outdoors if you must be in smoky air. Cloth and medical masks do not provide effective protection against wildfire smoke.

Free N95 masks are currently available in the main lobby at Whatcom County Health and Community Services, 509 Girard Street, Bellingham. Supplies are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis; limit of 3 masks per person. Pick-up hours are Monday through Thursday from 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM, and Friday from 8:30 AM to 3:30 PM.

Wear a well-fitting N95 mask outdoors if you must be in smoky air. Cloth and medical masks do not provide effective protection against wildfire smoke. Pick-up hours are Monday through Thursday from 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM, and Friday from 8:30 AM to 3:30 PM. Keep Indoor Air Clean: Keep doors and windows closed. Set your AC to recirculate air and use a portable HEPA air purifier. You can also build an inexpensive DIY filter using a box fan and a furnace filter.

Keep doors and windows closed. Set your AC to recirculate air and use a portable HEPA air purifier. You can also build an inexpensive DIY filter using a box fan and a furnace filter. Avoid Indoor Pollutants: Do not smoke or vape, burn candles, vacuum, or fry/broil food indoors, as these activities add fine particles to your air.

Do not smoke or vape, burn candles, vacuum, or fry/broil food indoors, as these activities add fine particles to your air. Prepare Medications: If you have asthma, COPD, or heart disease, ensure you have necessary inhalers and medications on hand. Contact your healthcare provider if symptoms worsen.

Staying Cool & Safe in Extreme Heat

When temperatures spike, keeping your body cool is critical to preventing heat exhaustion and heat stroke. We have more tips for staying cool in our recent Newsflash and on our Extreme Heat page.