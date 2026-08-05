ICE Lodges Detainer for Haitian Illegal Alien Charged with Sexually Assaulting Two Women in Utah

This illegal alien was paroled into the country by the Biden Administration’s Haitian parole program, which the Trump Administration terminated last year

WASHINGTON – The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released the following statement after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged a detainer for a Haitian illegal alien accused of sexually assaulting two women in Utah.

According to local reporting, Salt Lake City Police arrested Moise Sainteran, a criminal illegal alien from Haiti, on August 1 after two different women accused him of sexually assaulting them in his apartment. The first victim told police that after going out to several bars the night of July 17, they returned to his apartment in the early morning hours of July 18, where he sexually assaulted her. The second victim said she fell asleep in his apartment on August 1 and woke up to him assaulting her.

Moise Sainteran

Sainteran is now charged with TWO counts of rape and forcible sexual abuse, as well as charges of object rape, aggravated sexual assault, and forcible sodomy. ICE lodged a detainer on August 2 asking the Salt Lake County Jail to not release him.

“This illegal alien has been charged with sexually assaulting two women,” said a DHS Spokesperson. “He was paroled into our country by the Biden Administration’s Haitian parole program, which the Trump Administration ended last year. ICE is asking officials in Salt Lake County to not release this criminal from jail, and to turn him over to ICE custody so we can remove him from our country.”

Sainteran was first paroled to the United States in September 2023 under the Biden Administration’s Haitian Humanitarian Parole program, with authorization to remain until June 2025. He was granted employment authorization in December 2023. The Trump Administration terminated the Haiti parole program on April 24, 2025, after which point Sainteran remained in the United States illegally.

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