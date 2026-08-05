MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN: DHS Deports Criminal Illegal Aliens, Including Murderers, Sexual Assailants, Kidnappers, and Robbers

80% of Americans support our commonsense efforts to deport criminal illegals from our communities

WASHINGTON – United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced the deportations of criminal illegal aliens, including those convicted for murder, sexual assault, kidnapping, and robbery.

“Every day, ICE is deporting criminal illegal aliens who never should have been in our country in the first place,” said a DHS Spokesperson. “Just last week, ICE deported murderers, sexual assailants, kidnappers, and robbers. It’s common sense: when you deport criminals, our country becomes safer. That’s why 80% of Americans support our efforts to deport criminal illegal aliens from our communities.”

Among those deported last week are:

Chong Fay Liang, a criminal illegal alien from Laos, deported on July 28. His criminal history includes convictions for second-degree murder, possession of a dangerous weapon, and robbery.

Jose Alfredo Guzman, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, deported on July 27. His criminal history includes convictions for sexual battery, THREE counts of driving under the influence, and trespassing.

David Ciero, a criminal illegal alien from Cuba, deported on July 27. His criminal history includes convictions for aggravated robbery, assault, and fraud.

Linh Khac Sam, a criminal illegal alien from Vietnam, deported on July 28. His criminal history includes convictions for kidnapping, cocaine possession, possession of burglary tools, larceny, obstructing police, and destroying evidence, and arrests for assault, damaging property, possession of heroin, receiving stolen property, burglary, weapon offense, and threat terroristic state offenses.

Jorge Isaac Aguilar Garcia, a criminal illegal alien from Colombia, deported on July 29. His criminal history includes a conviction for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine.

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