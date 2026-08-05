DHS and Department of Transportation Announce Successful Operation that Removed More than 800 Dangerous Truckers from America’s Roads

Among those arrested were dozens of illegal aliens

WASHINGTON — United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Markwayne Mullin, alongside Department of Transportation (DOT) Secretary Sean Duffy, announced the preliminary results from the second wave of Operation Highway Shield, a joint mission targeting unqualified foreign truck drivers across the country.

In a three-day operation from July 28 to July 30, inspectors from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), along with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) and state highway patrols, conducted roadside checks to crack down on illegal, unvetted drivers and unsafe vehicles.

Over the course of those three days, law enforcement officers:

Detained 51 illegal immigrants, including 21 drivers with non-domiciled commercial driver licenses (CDLs) issued by California and New York.

illegal immigrants, including drivers with non-domiciled commercial driver licenses (CDLs) issued by California and New York. Placed 766 unsafe drivers and vehicles out of service.

unsafe drivers and vehicles out of service. Arrested 86 operators for dangerous behavior (including road rage and domestic violence).

operators for dangerous behavior (including road rage and domestic violence). Issued 36 violations for failing English Language Proficiency tests.

violations for failing English Language Proficiency tests. Recovered nearly $1 million in stolen cargo.

“When illegal aliens are behind the wheels of semi-trucks, they are putting American lives in danger,” said DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin. “With the latest wave of Operation Highway Shield, DHS and our partners at the Department of Transportation have removed more than 800 dangerous truckers from our roadways, including more than 50 illegal aliens and more than 30 drivers who failed English Language Proficiency tests. I want to thank Secretary Duffy and our state and local partners for working with us to protect innocent lives from illegal aliens and other dangerous drivers on our highways.”

“Every life lost from an illegal trucker behind the wheel of a big rig is a completely preventable tragedy – and this administration will not stand for it,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy. Our new partnership with DHS builds on President Trump’s progress to secure our roads, eliminate fraud, and restore the integrity of trucking in America. I want to thank Secretary Mullin for collaborating with us on this mission as we continue to crack down on unqualified and unvetted foreign drivers. If you continue to illegally operate a big rig – your days on America’s streets are numbered.”

This operation marks the latest effort by DHS and federal, state, and local partners to crack down on dangerous practices in the trucking industry, including illegal aliens receiving CDLs that allow them to be behind the wheels of semi-trucks. Last month, DHS and DOT announced a partnership to investigate fraudulent and illegal practices in CDL schools.

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