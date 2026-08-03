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Myanmar: ICRC visits Daw Aung San Suu Kyi

The visit was carried out in accordance with the ICRC’s standards and procedures for visiting people deprived of liberty. This included the opportunity to speak with Daw Aung San Suu Kyi in private. 

In line with the ICRC’s working methods, detention visits provide people deprived of liberty with the opportunity to exchange news with their families. 

As is customary in the ICRC’s detention work, observations and recommendations related to the visit are shared exclusively and confidentially with the detaining authorities. 

The ICRC continues to engage with all relevant actors to maintain and expand its access to places of detention in Myanmar. 

About the ICRC

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is a neutral, impartial and independent organization with an exclusively humanitarian mandate that stems from the Geneva Conventions of 1949. It helps people around the world affected by armed conflict and other violence, doing everything it can to protect their lives and dignity and to relieve their suffering, often alongside its Red Cross and Red Crescent partners.

For more information, please contact: press@icrc.org

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Myanmar: ICRC visits Daw Aung San Suu Kyi

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