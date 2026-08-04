Israel and the occupied territories: ICRC facilitates voluntary return of 88 individuals to Gaza

At the request and with the agreement of relevant authorities, the ICRC transferred the individuals from Kerem Shalom crossing to Nasser Medical Complex in Gaza. Our team also facilitated their communication with families as needed.

The ICRC performed this role as a neutral intermediary, and with the full and prior consent of the individuals involved. We spoke to all individuals beforehand to confirm their participation was voluntary, and to check if they needed support contacting family in Gaza or had specific medical needs.

Our purely humanitarian goal in these operations is to ensure as much as possible that the wellbeing and dignity of those involved is respected throughout – so that families can be reunited safely.

In line with our humanitarian mandate, we work to help those most in need, including support for family reunions and those seeking to stay connected with loved ones.

These individuals returned to Gaza after two and a half years of separation from their families due to the hostilities. The Gaza they return to is worlds away from the one they left.

Homes have been destroyed, loved ones lost, and families torn apart. Under international humanitarian law, family life must be respected as far as possible. But so much more needs to be done to ensure that people can live in safety, good health and with dignity in Gaza.

To that end, our humanitarian response and direct dialogue with authorities – in support of those who still suffer – continues.