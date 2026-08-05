Canada FinTech Symposium Alberta 2026 Returns to Calgary on October 7–8 to Shape the Future of Financial Services

Canada FinTech Symposium Alberta 2026 returns to the BMO Centre in Calgary on October 7–8, bringing together Canada's leading financial institutions, fintechs, payment providers, investors, regulators, and technology leaders. The official logo of the Canada FinTech Symposium, Canada's premier event connecting financial institutions, fintech innovators, payment providers, investors, regulators, and technology leaders.

Canada's leading banks, fintechs, payment providers and regulators unite in Calgary on October 7–8 to shape the future of financial services.

Canada's financial ecosystem is evolving rapidly, and this symposium brings together the leaders building the future through innovation, collaboration and strategic partnerships.” — Rahul Bhatia, Founder & CEO, Prolink Events Ltd.

ALBERTA, CALGARY, CANADA, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Canada FinTech Symposium Alberta 2026 Returns to Calgary to Shape the Future of Financial Services:Fourth edition to convene Canada's leading financial institutions, fintech innovators, investors, regulators, and technology leaders on October 7–8 at the BMO CentreAs Canada enters a transformative era of real-time payments, consumer-driven (open) banking, artificial intelligence, and digital assets, the Canada FinTech Symposium Alberta 2026 returns for its fourth edition on October 7–8, 2026, at the BMO Centre in Calgary.Organized by Prolink Events Ltd., the symposium has become one of Canada's leading platforms for financial innovation, bringing together senior executives from banks, credit unions, fintechs, payment providers, regulators, investors, government agencies, and technology organizations to explore the trends, technologies, and partnerships shaping the future of financial services.Held under the theme "FinTech Forward: Building a Resilient, Inclusive & Intelligent Financial Future," this year's Alberta Edition arrives at a defining moment for Canada's financial ecosystem as the industry prepares for the next phase of payments modernization, consumer-driven banking, artificial intelligence adoption, and digital asset innovation.Canada's financial services industry is undergoing rapid transformation. Artificial intelligence, real-time payments, consumer-driven banking, digital assets, cybersecurity, and embedded finance are reshaping how financial institutions operate and serve customers. The Canada FinTech Symposium provides a platform for industry leaders to exchange ideas, share practical insights, and build partnerships that will shape the future of financial services in Canada."Canada's financial services industry is evolving faster than ever before. The Canada FinTech Symposium is where industry leaders come together to exchange ideas, build strategic partnerships, and accelerate innovation. Calgary has become an important hub for financial technology, and we're excited to welcome the organizations and leaders shaping what comes next for Canada's financial ecosystem."— Rahul Bhatia, Founder & CEO, Prolink Events Ltd.A Program Focused on What's Next:Designed for senior decision-makers, the two-day program features keynote presentations, executive panel discussions, networking events, and an innovation showcase covering the industry's most important topics.The symposium is designed to encourage meaningful dialogue between established financial institutions and emerging technology companies. Through keynote presentations, executive panel discussions, networking receptions, exhibition showcases, and dedicated business meetings, delegates will engage directly with leaders responsible for innovation, payments, technology, digital transformation, lending, compliance, cybersecurity, wealth management, digital identity, and customer experience.Key agenda themes include:Artificial Intelligence & Automation in Financial ServicesOpen Banking & Consumer-Driven FinanceReal-Time Payments (RTR)Cross-Border Payments & Money MovementStablecoins, Blockchain & Digital AssetsDigital Identity, Fraud Prevention & CybersecurityWealthTech & the Future of AdviceEmbedded FinanceThe Future of Lending & CreditCredit Union ModernizationRegulatory Innovation & ComplianceFinTech Meets EnergyGreen Finance & Sustainable InnovationThe agenda combines strategic vision with practical insights from organizations deploying emerging technologies across Canada's financial services landscape.Industry Leaders Taking the Stage:The Alberta Edition will feature an outstanding lineup of speakers representing Canada's financial services and fintech ecosystem, including Pamela Draper (Digital Commerce Payments), Paul Twigg (Digital Commerce Bank), Prateek Sodhi (Finofo), Ali Abou Daya (Transactix Financial), Jaskaran (Jay) Kambo (SpendTheBits), Santiago Duro (Scotiabank), David Gens (Merchant Growth), Dr. Christy Lane (Flora), Koleya Karringten (Canadian Blockchain Consortium), Ibrahim Dabash (Business Development Bank of Canada), Guy Bourgault (Concentrix), Jairo Riveros (Paysend), Rick Castello (Paysend), and many more.Additional keynote speakers and industry leaders will be announced in the weeks leading up to the symposium.Supported by Industry Leaders:The Canada FinTech Symposium Alberta 2026 is supported by an expanding network of organizations committed to advancing innovation across Canada's financial services ecosystem.Confirmed partners include Transactix Financial, Andersen, Paybilt, Visa Direct, Paysend, SpendTheBits, BDC, Concentrix, ShiftConnect, Digital Commerce Group, DevEngine, FinTech Calgary, and many more.The symposium brings together banks, credit unions, payment providers, fintechs, technology vendors, investors, government agencies, and regulators, creating an environment where delegates can exchange ideas, explore partnerships, evaluate emerging technologies, and discuss the industry's future.A limited number of sponsorship, exhibition, presentation, and speaking opportunities remain available for organizations looking to strengthen their presence within Canada's financial services ecosystem. Northern Lights FinTech Awards Debut:The symposium will conclude with the inaugural Northern Lights FinTech Awards, celebrating organizations and individuals driving innovation across Canada's financial services sector.The awards recognize excellence across categories including payments, digital assets, lending, artificial intelligence, wealth management, financial inclusion, compliance, and fintech leadership. Winners will be selected through a merit-based evaluation process using published judging criteria. There is no public voting, and sponsors are not eligible to win the categories they sponsor, ensuring the integrity and independence of the awards program.Registration:Delegate and Premium Delegate registrations are now open.Professionals from banking, credit unions, payments, lending, wealth management, insurance, digital assets, venture capital, cybersecurity, government, academia, and the broader fintech ecosystem are encouraged to attend. Whether delegates are looking to gain strategic insights, evaluate new technologies, strengthen industry relationships, identify investment opportunities, or build new commercial partnerships, the symposium offers two days of executive-level content and high-value networking with senior decision-makers from across Canada.Attendees can save CAD $200 by registering with promotional code CFTSAB200.For the latest agenda, speakers, sponsors, registration, and partnership opportunities, visit:Website: https://www.canadafintechsymposium.com Agenda: https://www.canadafintechsymposium.com/#agenda Speakers: https://www.canadafintechsymposium.com/#speakers Sponsors: https://www.canadafintechsymposium.com/#sponsors About Canada FinTech SymposiumThe Canada FinTech Symposium is one of Canada's premier conferences dedicated to financial technology, bringing together financial institutions, fintech innovators, payment providers, regulators, investors, policymakers, and technology leaders to foster collaboration, accelerate innovation, and shape the future of financial services.Since its launch, the symposium has established itself as a platform that connects innovators with financial institutions, investors, regulators, policymakers, and technology providers. By fostering collaboration across the ecosystem, it supports the commercialization of financial innovation, encourages knowledge sharing, and helps strengthen Canada's position as a global leader in financial technology.The 2026 Alberta Edition will take place on October 7–8, 2026, at the BMO Centre in Calgary, Alberta.Media ContactCanada FinTech SymposiumOrganized by Prolink Events Ltd.Email: info@canadafintechsymposium.comWebsite: https://www.canadafintechsymposium.com

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