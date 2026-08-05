EM Services and SPTel Partner to Advance Smart Estate Management Through Digital Connectivity and IoT Solutions

Partnership combines estate-management expertise with resilient connectivity and IoT to improve operations, response times and resident outcomes.

Starting with smart rodent monitoring, we look forward to exploring how technology and innovation can help us respond faster and deliver better outcomes for the communities we serve.” — Jen Tan, CEO, EM Services

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EM Services and SPTel will formalise a strategic partnership to explore and deploy digital solutions that support smart estate management operations across Singapore, with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on 6 August 2026.The MOU signing will take place during the 29th SME Infocomm Commerce Conference (SMEICC), organised by the Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCCI) and held from 5 to 6 August 2026 at Suntec Singapore.The collaboration brings together EM Services' expertise in estate management with SPTel's digital infrastructure capabilities, including resilient connectivity and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies.As a first project under the partnership, EM Services and SPTel have deployed a Smart Rodent Monitoring solution at selected estates, with technology support from Cre8tec. The solution uses connected sensors and digital technologies to enable proactive monitoring of rodent activity, resulting in more timely intervention and more hygienic common spaces.Beyond rodent monitoring, the partnership will explore how connectivity, IoT and emerging technologies can support future estate management applications. Potential areas include utilities monitoring, environmental monitoring and other smart estate solutions designed to improve operational efficiency and service delivery.The collaboration also enables EM Services to work with industry partners, innovators and Institutes of Higher Learning (IHLs) to identify and pilot new technologies that can be scaled up to benefit estate operations and residents.Through this partnership, EM Services and SPTel aim to deliver tangible benefits for both operations and residents, including faster detection of estate issues; faster response and resolution times; better use of manpower and resources; and better services and living environments for residents."At EM Services, we are continually exploring ways to enhance estate operations and improve the living environment for residents. Our partnership with SPTel brings together operational expertise and digital connectivity to support more proactive estate management. Starting with smart rodent monitoring, we look forward to exploring how technology and innovation can help us respond faster, deploy resources more effectively and deliver better outcomes for the communities we serve," said Jen Tan, CEO of EM Services."We are honoured to be selected by EM Services to power the next generation of smart townships in Singapore. This partnership reflects our shared commitment to advancing digital infrastructure as a foundational pillar for more connected, responsive and sustainable communities. By leveraging SPTel's IoT-as-a-Service platform, LoRaWAN-enabled sensor network, edge cloud capabilities and resilient connectivity, we are enabling the rapid deployment and scalable growth of smart township solutions. Together, we will turn data into actionable insights that deliver tangible outcomes and improve the quality of life for residents across Singapore," said Ernest Lee, Chief Executive Officer of SPTel.About EM ServicesEM Services is a leading integrated estate and facilities management company in Singapore, trusted by Town Councils and clients to manage complex estates and facilities. With nearly four decades of experience, the company combines deep operational experience with a broad range of technical and professional expertise, supported by established systems, technology and extensive on-the-ground operations. Through strong partnerships and operational excellence, EM Services supports reliable service delivery and safer, cleaner and greener environments for the communities its clients serve.For more information, please visit www.emservices.com.sg About SPTelSPTel uses unique fibre pathways laid alongside the power network cables to deliver resilient, business-class digital services. As a leading provider of next-generation telecommunications and digital solutions, SPTel focuses on innovation and reliability. Its secure and scalable offerings include connectivity, edge cloud, IoT-as-a-Service, Quantum-Safe Networking and managed security solutions for businesses, government agencies and service providers.For more information, please visit www.sptel.com

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