National Powerhouse Homeschool Football Programs to Clash at AT&T Stadium in the 2026 Homeschool Football Classic

National Championship Programs From Five States to Compete in Four Marquee Matchups with Former NFL MVP Shaun Alexander as One of the Featured Coaches

It’s an opportunity for these young men to compete at the highest level, build lifelong relationships, and represent their families, schools and faith on one of the biggest stages in sports.” — NFL Legend Shaun Alexander

ARLINGTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The nation’s premier homeschool football showcase returns to AT&T Stadium on Sunday, August 30, 2026, as the Homeschool Football Classic brings together eight varsity football teams from Virginia, Ohio, Kansas, Oklahoma, and Texas for an unforgettable day of competition.Doors open at 9:00 a.m. as some of the nation’s most accomplished homeschool football programs take the field in four marquee matchups featuring multiple national champions, nationally recognized coaches, and some of the country’s top homeschool student-athletes.9:45 AM Game One: A Championship RematchThe opening game features a highly anticipated reunion between two of homeschool football’s premier programs. The Cincinnati Eagles of Ohio, led by Head Coach Dan Kirby, will take on the Dallas-area HSAA Angels, coached by Robert Haven.The Angels ( https://www.hsaa.org ) enter the season as the back-to-back 2024 and 2025 American Homeschool Football Championship (AHFC) National Champions. The two programs last met in the 2023 Division III National Championship Game, making this one of season’s most anticipated rematches.1:15PM Game Two: NFL Great Shaun Alexander Makes AT&T Stadium Debut as Head CoachOne of the day’s biggest storylines features former 2005 NFL Most Valuable Player Shaun Alexander, who enters his second season as head coach of the Harvest Covenant Lions from Virginia.The Lions will face one of Texas’ premier homeschool programs, the Northside Lions ( https://northsidelionsfootball.com ) from the Houston area, led by Head Coach David Kearney. Northside captured the 2023 AHFC National Championship and is known for consistently competing among the nation’s elite programs.4:45PM Game Three: Battle of the Last Two NHFA National ChampionsGame three showcases two of homeschool football’s most successful programs as the Christ Prep Patriots ( https://christprepfootball.com/our-program ) of Kansas, coached by Tom Hurley, meet the Tomball Christian Warriors ( https://www.tomballchristianwarriors.com ) from the Houston area, led by Denis Cassidy.Together, these programs have claimed the last three National Homeschool Football Association (NHFA) National Championships, setting the stage for one of the day’s most compelling match ups.8:15PM Game Four: Championship Pedigree Closes the DayThe final game features another showdown between nationally recognized programs.The NOAH Jaguars ( https://www.noahjags.com ) from Oklahoma, led by Head Coach Brad Moses and winners of the 2022 NHFA National Championship, will face the Atlas Rattlers ( https://www.atlasrattlers.org ) from Fort Worth, Texas, coached by Chris Connaughton. Atlas enters the season after finishing as the 2024 NHFA National Runner-Up and placing third in the 2025 NHFA Tournament, creating another matchup between programs with championship aspirations.More Than a GameHomeschool football is about more than what happens on the field. These programs are laser-focused on serving the communities in which they live and play. Through efforts such as feeding the hungry, participating in community cleanup days, and serving individuals with disabilities, the teams provide their student-athletes with meaningful opportunities to make a difference. Every participating program is committed to equipping its student-athletes with life-changing experiences that develop leadership, compassion, responsibility, and a lifelong commitment to serving others.A National Celebration of Homeschool FootballThe 2026 Homeschool Football Classic continues its tradition of bringing together elite homeschool football programs from across the country while providing student-athletes with the rare opportunity to compete on one of the most iconic football fields in America.With teams representing five states, multiple national championships, legendary coaching talent—including NFL MVP Shaun Alexander—and some of the nation’s best homeschool athletes, the Homeschool Football Classic has become one of the premier events on the homeschool football calendar.Event Information2026 Homeschool Football ClassicDate: Sunday, August 30, 2026Location: AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TexasDoors Open: 9:00 a.m.Tickets include ALL four games and free parking in Lot 10.Tickets can be purchased at the door via gate K and are $30.00Live Stream available via BallerTV for $15 include all FOUR match ups. Go to www.ballertv.com to sign up.About Homeschool Football Classic:To glorify God by inspiring homeschool athletes to serve and to draw closer to Him. To grow the sport of football and all athletics in the homeschooling community and ultimately increase homeschool enrollment throughout the nation. Providing homeschool high school athletes and cheerleaders a first-class athletic experience by playing in an NFL Stadium.###Media Contact:Homeschool Football ClassicBrian Klepkehomeschoolfootballclassic@gmail.com

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